California Poultry Federation : U.S. top poultry companies report released

01

APR

WATT Global Media recently released the March edition of WATT PoultryUSA magazine with renowned profiles of the leading U.S. broiler and turkey companies. The survey includes rankings by ready-to-cook (RTC) volume for broiler companies and slaughter volume for turkey companies with additional insights on the industry. The Top U.S. Poultry Companies Survey details the top 29 broiler companies and the top 22 turkey companies for 2018. Building on favorable market conditions, 27 of the top 29 producers increased their production or maintained the same level compared to last year. The majority of top broiler companies made capital improvements at their facilities or acquired another producer. Read more

