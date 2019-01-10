Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

California Poultry Federation : USDA confirms virulent Newcastle Disease in third commercial chicken flock in California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 08:29pm EST
The United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed virulent Newcastle disease in a third commercial poultry flock in California. The latest case is in a commercial layer flock in Riverside County. This finding is part of an outbreak in southern California that began in May 2018 in backyard exhibition birds.

Virulent Newcastle disease is not a food safety concern. No human cases of Newcastle disease have ever occurred from eating poultry products. Properly cooked poultry products are safe to eat. In very rare instances people working directly with sick birds can become infected. Symptoms are usually very mild, and limited to conjunctivitis and/or influenza-like symptoms. Infection is easily prevented by using standard personal protective equipment.

Disclaimer

California Poultry Federation published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 01:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:51pInvestment bank Perella Weinberg plans to name Peter Weinberg as CEO
RE
08:29pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Cage-free eggs could cost even more with new California law
PU
08:29pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : USDA confirms virulent Newcastle Disease in third commercial chicken flock in California
PU
08:27pCanada regulator issues draft conditions in oil pipeline review
RE
08:24pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Tax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased
PU
08:22pAsia stocks at one-month high, focus stays on U.S.-China trade talks
RE
08:08pFed's Powell again stresses patience as U.S. economy's 'narrative' unfolds
RE
08:08pFed's No. 2 says U.S. policy would react if 'crosswinds' persist
RE
08:08pFord, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe
RE
08:04pFed's Clarida Says Monetary Policy Isn't on a Preset Course--Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
2KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe
4URANIUM PARTICIPATION CORP : URANIUM PARTICIPATION CORPORATION : Reports Financial Results for the Quarter End..
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Announces Pricing of USD 15.5 Billion Notes

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.