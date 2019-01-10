California Poultry Federation : USDA confirms virulent Newcastle Disease in third commercial chicken flock in California

The United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed virulent Newcastle disease in a third commercial poultry flock in California. The latest case is in a commercial layer flock in Riverside County. This finding is part of an outbreak in southern California that began in May 2018 in backyard exhibition birds.

Virulent Newcastle disease is not a food safety concern. No human cases of Newcastle disease have ever occurred from eating poultry products. Properly cooked poultry products are safe to eat. In very rare instances people working directly with sick birds can become infected. Symptoms are usually very mild, and limited to conjunctivitis and/or influenza-like symptoms. Infection is easily prevented by using standard personal protective equipment.