Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

California Public Utilities Commission : CPUC Adopts New Electric Planning Targets, Signals Unprecedented Renewable and Battery Resource Build

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 06:08am EDT

California Public Utilities Commission

505 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco

_________________________________________________________________________________

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE

Media Contact: Terrie Prosper, 415.703.1366, news@cpuc.ca.gov

Docket #: R.16-02-007

CPUC ADOPTS NEW ELECTRIC PLANNING TARGETS, SIGNALS

UNPRECEDENTED RENEWABLE AND BATTERY RESOURCE BUILD

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2020 - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), in its ongoing commitment to helping the state achieve its clean energy goals, adopted a new reference portfolio of resources for the electric sector that would more than double the amount of clean energy capacity currently installed by 2030.

The adopted reference portfolio identifies the need for nearly 25,000 megawatts (MW) of additional renewable and storage resources to come online by 2030, including 8,900 MW of new battery storage, roughly eight times the total installed battery capacity nationwide as of 2018. The reference portfolio achieves an electric sector greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction target of 46 million metric tons (MMT) by 2030, which is approximately 56 percent below 1990 levels, outpacing the state's policy to reduce economy-wide emissions to 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.

FIGURE. Conservative projection of clean energy growth under the adopted 46 MMT reference portfolio (CAISO- system only), as compared to historic statewide clean energy growth since 2010.

1

Today's Decision establishes new resource planning guidance for electricity providers (investor- owned utilities, community choice aggregators, and electric service providers) who must develop and submit individual plans to the CPUC for review. In their plans, electricity providers must demonstrate how they would meet their share of the adopted 46 MMT target, as well as a deeper target of 38 MMT by 2030. Consistent with the previous Integrated Resource Planning (IRP) cycle, the Decision does not restrict load serving entities from planning for an even deeper target if they choose. The adopted reference system portfolio provides general planning direction for how load serving entities and policymakers can achieve these GHG reduction goals at low costs while ensuring electric service reliability. Once the CPUC receives individual plans from load serving entities later this year, the CPUC will compile those portfolios and adopt a Preferred System Portfolio based on either the 46 MMT target or the 38 MMT target.

The CPUC endorses a steady approach to ongoing procurement of zero-carbon resources over the planning horizon to 2030 and beyond, which subjects consumers to less financial risk.

"The Decision adopted today provides guidance to load-serving entities to go out and procure approximately double the amount of renewable and storage capacity that is currently online in the electric system in California," said CPUC Commissioner Liane M. Randolph, the assigned Commissioner leading the IRP proceeding.

Today's Decision further supports the state's work to fight climate change and maintain a reliable grid. The proposal adopted is the culmination of an extensive public process in the IRP proceeding with the active participation of approximately 50 parties.

The proposal voted on is available at: http://docs.cpuc.ca.gov/PublishedDocs/Published/G000/M330/K357/330357384.PDF.

The CPUC regulates services and utilities, safeguards the environment, and assures Californians' access to safe and reliable utility infrastructure and services. For more information on the CPUC, please visit www.cpuc.ca.gov.

###

2

Disclaimer

California Public Utilities Commission published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 10:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:40aHow multi-strategy funds are faring as coronavirus slashes returns
RE
06:37aMalaysia announces $58-bln stimulus package to cushion impact of coronavirus
RE
06:36aDollar on track for biggest weekly fall in a decade
RE
06:36aBritain's Tesco limits online shop to 80 items during coronavirus crisis
RE
06:36aDollar on track for biggest weekly fall in a decade
RE
06:36aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most finish week on a high note on hopes of further stimulus
RE
06:33aViacomCBS withdraws forecast amid virus concerns
RE
06:29aBritish outsourcer Capita working to provide coronavirus testing sites
RE
06:20aOil mixed on stimulus hopes and demands fears
RE
06:13aOil mixed on stimulus hopes and demands fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
2MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines to dash for cash grants, not loans, even with..
4ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica sees second-quarter profit hit, scraps gu..
5Big banks reassure staff about potential job cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group