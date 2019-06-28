California Senate Republican Caucus : Drivers - Get Ready to Pay More at the Pump

SACRAMENTO - Starting on July 1st, California drivers will be paying an additional 5.6 cents in gas taxes as a result of Senate Bill 1 (2017). According to GasBuddy.com , California has the highest gas prices in the nation. Legislative Democrats advocated for SB 1 which Governor Jerry Brown signed into law in 2017. The car and gas tax legislation is a $5.2 billion a year increase without a sunset date.

Under SB 1:

July 1, 2019: California drivers will pay an additional 5.6 cents in gas taxes at the pump.

January 1, 2018: Registration fees went up between $25 to $175.

November 1, 2017: The gas tax increased by 12 cents per gallon and 20 cents per gallon for diesel fuel.

Anywhere between 25% to 40% of the new taxes are being allocated for projects that do not include road repairs.

Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) issued the following statement.

'California is the 4th largest producer of crude oil in the country, yet our residents pay the most at the pump. With this gas tax increase, we will have the distinction of having the highest gas taxes and the most expensive gas in the entire United States.

'Thanks to Senate Bill 1, the average California family spends more than $1,000 a year on gas taxes. Our families in the Central Valley deal with long commutes on a daily basis driving to and from work. Raising gas taxes on those who can least afford it is not only bad policy, it is morally wrong.

'The State of California has a $22 billion surplus, yet the state continues to make excessive tax demands on our families. California is unaffordable for far too many people because the majority party is taxing our air, tires, cell phones, and it is only going to get worse with the gas tax increase on July 1st.

'Republicans are fighting in Sacramento for our hardworking families,' said Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove.