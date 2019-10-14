Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

California Senate Republican Caucus : Wilk's industrial hemp measure becomes law

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2019 | 04:52pm EDT

SACRAMENTO - Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, announces Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill 153 (SB 153) into law. SB 153 ensures California law is in full compliance with changes to federal law regarding the cultivation of industrial hemp.

SB 153 requires the Secretary of the California Department of Food & Agriculture (CDFA), in consultation with the Governor and the Attorney General, to develop and submit a state plan on industrial hemp to the Secretary of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on or before May 1, 2020

'SB 153 opens the door for California to take full advantage of the exciting opportunities industrial hemp offers our agricultural and manufacturing sectors,' said Wilk. 'Hemp is used in 25,000 different products, so the opportunities are endless - especially for an area like the Antelope Valley, which has the perfect climate for hemp production.'

In 2018, with the passage of SB 1409 (Wilk), California streamlined industrial hemp production rules and became compliant with then existing federal law. Subsequently Congress passed - and the President signed - H.R.2, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (farm bill) in December. This measure removed hemp from Schedule I controlled substances, making it an ordinary agricultural commodity.

State departments of agriculture are now required to consult with the state's governor and chief law enforcement officer to devise a state plan on industrial hemp and submit it to the Secretary of the USDA for approval. A state's plan to license and regulate hemp can only commence once the Secretary of USDA approves the plan. SB 153 ensures California is able to meet these requirements.

'Industrial hemp presents such a great opportunity for California,' said Wilk. 'Thomas Jefferson drafted the Declaration of Independence on hemp paper, and Betsy Ross weaved the first flag out of hemp. Just imagine its possibilities today. With SB 153 now law, California is back in position to take advantage of the opportunities presented for our agricultural and manufacturing industries.'

Disclaimer

California Senate Republican Caucus published this content on 14 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2019 20:51:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02pFacebook's Libra announces board as support shrinks further
RE
05:58pScrambling to limit damage, Trump hits Turkey with tariffs over Syria
RE
05:44pWeWork opens new sites at breakneck speed despite cash-burn concerns
RE
05:38pIn new headache, WeWork says it found cancer-causing chemical in its phone booths
RE
05:34pUtilities Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:33pCommunications Services Down As US-China Tech Tensions Persist -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:31pStocks meander on caution over trade talks, dollar gains
RE
05:28pTech Down As Caution On China Returns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:28pU.S. House panel 'strongly' urges Uber, Lyft to take part in hearing
RE
05:22pFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : EU provides extra 9 million to support FAO's work promoting nature-friendly agricultural practices in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EBAY INC. : Facebook's Libra announces board as support shrinks further
2ORIGIN HOUSE : ORIGIN HOUSE : Files Early Warning Report In Respect Of Trichome Financial Corp.
3STONERIDGE, INC. : STONERIDGE : Named a 2020 Automotive News PACE Award Finalist for its MirrorEye® Camera Mon..
4Lu Wang Joins General Atlantic as Operating Partner
5NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION : NATIONAL RESEARCH : Post Discharge Call Staffing Best Practices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group