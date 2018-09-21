California Sports Surfaces Selected To Provide Court Surfaces For The 2018 Laver Cup

Innovative Chemical Products (the ICP Group) and their leading sport surface brand, California Sports Surfaces, have been selected to provide the court surface for the 2018 Laver Cup in Chicago, Illinois, USA. The event will be held September 21st through 23rd at the United Center. This is the second edition of the Laver Cup, a men’s tennis tournament between teams from Europe and the rest of the world.

This year’s event features the world’s best tennis professionals playing on custom indoor hard courts specially constructed for this event. The courts feature unique black surface systems provided by California Sports Surfaces, which improves contrast for both players and viewers. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Juan Martin del Potro, and Alexander Zverev are just a few high ranking professional tennis players confirmed to play at the event.

California Sports Surfaces, a brand of ICP’s Building Solutions Group, is an industry-leading global manufacturer of sports and recreational surfaces. In 1953, they invented a durable, comfortable multi-layered, cushioned surface that enhanced athletic performance and promoted more fluid game play. This technology led to many California Sports Surfaces brands being regularly selected for use at the world’s most prestigious events, including every US Open since 1978, several NCAA Championships, the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China, the Australian Open, and countless other venues.

California Sports Surfaces will provide installation and dismantling services for the Laver Cup’s portable timber match and practice courts. The company is also planning to supply promotional roll-out mini courts for marketing activities around Chicago in support of the event.

“Last year at the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague, California Sports Surfaces provided the portable court surface. This year our role in the event has expanded, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to help. When our world-class sports surfaces are selected for world-class events, like the Laver Cup, it is the highest compliment a company can receive. We look forward to working with them on future projects,” said Tom Magner, Director of Sales, California Sports Surfaces.

For more information about ICP Group or California Sports Surfaces, please visit californiasportssurfaces.com.

Innovative Chemical Products (the ICP Group) is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

About ICP Group

Innovative Chemical Products (the ICP Group) is a leading specialty chemical manufacturer in North America and provides coatings, adhesives, and sealants globally. With operations headquartered in Andover, Mass., and multiple manufacturing facilities around the world, ICP serves multiple end markets, including: building materials, specialty construction, industrial, packaging, printing, and sports surfaces. ICP Group is privately held and manufactures products under several recognized specialty groups. For more information, visit www.icpgroup.com.

About California Sports Surfaces

California Sports Surfaces (CSS) is the leading supplier of prestigious sports surfacing product lines, such as DecoTurf, Plexipave, Rebound Ace, Premier Sports Coatings, Acrylotex, Plexitrac, Guardian Crack Repair, and Premier Court. These world-renowned solutions supply the US Open, the Australian Open, and other distinguished sporting events. Several portable court systems are also available across the CSS product family.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005579/en/