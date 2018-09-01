Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

California State Assembly Unanimously Passes Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2018 | 07:27am CEST

California lawmakers approved Senate Bill 1249, the California Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, sending the bill to Governor Jerry Brown’s desk for his signature. The bill passed in the State Assembly with a 80-0 vote and a procedural concurrence vote in the Senate.

Authored by Senator Cathleen Galgiani and co-sponsored by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and Social Compassion in Legislation, SB 1249 would make it unlawful for cosmetic manufacturers to sell any cosmetic in California if the final product or any component of the product was knowingly tested on animals after January 1, 2020, with some exceptions for regulatory requirements.

Following the votes, Senator Galgiani stated, “I’m proud of California lawmakers for moving science, industry, and ethics forward today. Cruelty-free cosmetics are good for business, safe for humans, and don’t harm animals.”

“I’m honored to have had the opportunity to present SB 1249 on the Assembly floor, which would put a ban on animal testing in cosmetics, in favor of more ethical approaches to cosmetic testing. This compromise reflects how business interests and consumer protection can go hand in hand, and I commend animal rights activists and the cosmetic industry alike, as we move forward on this important legislation to protect animals and adopt cruelty-free cosmetics,” stated SB 1249 principal co-author Assemblymember Ash Kalra.

“Passing 1249 will alter testing practices across the globe,” said Kristie Sullivan, M.P.H., vice president of research policy for the Physicians Committee. “The use of nonanimal testing methods available today will surge, encouraging the development of even more human-relevant testing methods—methods that are applicable to safety testing beyond the area of cosmetics.”

“This historic bill will save thousands of animals every year,” said Judie Mancuso, founder and president of Social Compassion in Legislation. “It’s truly inspirational to see industry, animal protection, science advocates, and legislators working together to achieve this honorable objective.”

If the law passes, California would join the European Union, Switzerland, India, Israel, Guatemala, and other countries that have banned or restricted animal testing on cosmetics.

Founded in 1985, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is a nonprofit organization that promotes preventive medicine, conducts clinical research, and encourages higher standards for ethics and effectiveness in research.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aWIZARD WORLD : First 11 Locations, Dates Set on 2019 Wizard World Calendar
AQ
09:01aWIZARD WORLD : "Doctor Who" Star David Tennant Added to Wizard World Comic Con Austin, September 21-22
AQ
09:01aChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on The Value of Mindfulness in Early Childhood Settings
GL
08:53aPG&E : California Passes Bill to Rescue Utility Facing Fire Costs -- Update
DJ
08:48aWELLS FARGO : Discontent Grows for Women at Wells Fargo
DJ
08:48aCoke Adds Coffee to Its Drinks Mix -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aDEUTSCHE BANK : Executive Exits as Turnover Continues
DJ
08:48aTOSHIBA : Investor Seeks Shake-Up at Toshiba
DJ
08:48aALPHABET : Google Takes Aim At Tech-Help Scams
DJ
08:43aPG&E : California Passes Bill to Rescue Utility Facing Fire Costs
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
2TESLA : TESLA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors..
3ABBOTT LABORATORIES : ABBOTT LABORATORIES : 401(k) program to help employees who have student debt could becom..
4CANNAVEST CORP : CV SCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CV Science..
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Disney World workers reach tentative agreement on wages

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.