California State Assembly Unanimously Passes Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act

California lawmakers approved Senate Bill 1249, the California Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, sending the bill to Governor Jerry Brown’s desk for his signature. The bill passed in the State Assembly with a 80-0 vote and a procedural concurrence vote in the Senate.

Authored by Senator Cathleen Galgiani and co-sponsored by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and Social Compassion in Legislation, SB 1249 would make it unlawful for cosmetic manufacturers to sell any cosmetic in California if the final product or any component of the product was knowingly tested on animals after January 1, 2020, with some exceptions for regulatory requirements.

Following the votes, Senator Galgiani stated, “I’m proud of California lawmakers for moving science, industry, and ethics forward today. Cruelty-free cosmetics are good for business, safe for humans, and don’t harm animals.”

“I’m honored to have had the opportunity to present SB 1249 on the Assembly floor, which would put a ban on animal testing in cosmetics, in favor of more ethical approaches to cosmetic testing. This compromise reflects how business interests and consumer protection can go hand in hand, and I commend animal rights activists and the cosmetic industry alike, as we move forward on this important legislation to protect animals and adopt cruelty-free cosmetics,” stated SB 1249 principal co-author Assemblymember Ash Kalra.

“Passing 1249 will alter testing practices across the globe,” said Kristie Sullivan, M.P.H., vice president of research policy for the Physicians Committee. “The use of nonanimal testing methods available today will surge, encouraging the development of even more human-relevant testing methods—methods that are applicable to safety testing beyond the area of cosmetics.”

“This historic bill will save thousands of animals every year,” said Judie Mancuso, founder and president of Social Compassion in Legislation. “It’s truly inspirational to see industry, animal protection, science advocates, and legislators working together to achieve this honorable objective.”

If the law passes, California would join the European Union, Switzerland, India, Israel, Guatemala, and other countries that have banned or restricted animal testing on cosmetics.

Founded in 1985, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is a nonprofit organization that promotes preventive medicine, conducts clinical research, and encourages higher standards for ethics and effectiveness in research.

