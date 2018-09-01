California State Assembly Unanimously Passes Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act

California lawmakers approved Senate Bill 1249, the California
Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, sending the bill to Governor Jerry Brown’s
desk for his signature. The bill passed in the State Assembly with a
80-0 vote and a procedural concurrence vote in the Senate.
Authored by Senator Cathleen Galgiani and co-sponsored by the Physicians
Committee for Responsible Medicine and Social Compassion in Legislation,
SB 1249 would make it unlawful for cosmetic manufacturers to sell any
cosmetic in California if the final product or any component of the
product was knowingly tested on animals after January 1, 2020, with some
exceptions for regulatory requirements.
Following the votes, Senator Galgiani stated, “I’m proud of California
lawmakers for moving science, industry, and ethics forward today.
Cruelty-free cosmetics are good for business, safe for humans, and don’t
harm animals.”
“I’m honored to have had the opportunity to present SB 1249 on the
Assembly floor, which would put a ban on animal testing in cosmetics, in
favor of more ethical approaches to cosmetic testing. This compromise
reflects how business interests and consumer protection can go hand in
hand, and I commend animal rights activists and the cosmetic industry
alike, as we move forward on this important legislation to protect
animals and adopt cruelty-free cosmetics,” stated SB 1249 principal
co-author Assemblymember Ash Kalra.
“Passing 1249 will alter testing practices across the globe,” said
Kristie Sullivan, M.P.H., vice president of research policy for the
Physicians Committee. “The use of nonanimal testing methods available
today will surge, encouraging the development of even more
human-relevant testing methods—methods that are applicable to safety
testing beyond the area of cosmetics.”
“This historic bill will save thousands of animals every year,” said
Judie Mancuso, founder and president of Social Compassion in
Legislation. “It’s truly inspirational to see industry, animal
protection, science advocates, and legislators working together to
achieve this honorable objective.”
If the law passes, California would join the European Union,
Switzerland, India, Israel, Guatemala, and other countries that have
banned or restricted animal testing on cosmetics.
Founded in 1985, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine
is a nonprofit organization that promotes preventive medicine, conducts
clinical research, and encourages higher standards for ethics and
effectiveness in research.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005518/en/