California Time and Labor Company : Helps Employers - Adds Meal Period Enforcement Functionality to Robust Employee Workforce Management App

California Time and Labor Company, provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for small to enterprise-sized businesses in California, today announced additional functionality around their mobile workforce management app, Pacific Timecard, which helps employers manage and document mobile employees meal/lunch period requirements mandated by California state labor laws. “Pacific Timecard application is just what every company needs to manage their mobile employees,” said Jim Thompson Co-Founder California Time and Labor Company. “Pacific Timecard is a robust mobile time and attendance application with GPS tracking. By leveraging our technology and platform, Pacific Timecard applications allows mobile workers to document in real time such things as Time Worked, Job and Tasks, Sub-tasks, Cost Codes, Lunch Periods, Rest Breaks, Mileage and GPS Location. Pacific Timecard also has features like Team Clock in, Photo Capture, Digital Signature and Clock in Lock. This gives employers a real birds-eye view on their mobile workers and real time information needed to run any business more efficiently. We recently added some great functionality around California meal period and rest breaks which helps California employers manage and document mandatory meal periods required by California state law. Our customers are extremely excited and appreciative of this new functionality and they have seen great benefits by saving on premium pay, while experiencing compliance relief, in documenting the required 30-minute meal period of employees demanded by California state regulations.”

Meal Period and Rest Break Management!!!

Pacific Timecard is capable of sending over 20 Alerts to a mobile employee’s phone or tablet, enabling employers to create automated messages such as “Take a break now” or “Please take your meal period.” Email or text notifications are sent to management if an employee has not taken a Meal Period or Rest Break within a required timeline determined by the employer. This enables, the employer, the ability to manage mobile employee’s Meal Period and Rest Breaks and help prevent the possible need for premium pay compensation to an employee. With electronic signature capture, employees sign off on mandated requirements such as Time Worked, Meal Periods and Rest Breaks which helps protect, the employer, to defend any potential litigation by disgruntled employees or class action attorneys. In addition, all your mobile employee’s time and attendance data in the field goes directly from punch to payroll for processing, simplifying the payroll process.

Pacific Timecard App video Click Here To See Video (1 minute)

Contact us now to schedule a 10-minute presentation of our products and services.

About:

California Time and Labor Company is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll and human resources (HR), for small to enterprise-sized businesses in California. The Company offers services, including payroll processing, human resource services, benefits, tax management, time and attendance and GPS time tracking solutions. The Company, through its HCM software-as-a-service platform, provides an integrated product suite to manage employees and processes, while efficiently enabling employers to run companies more productively and in line with Federal and State wage-hour laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005027/en/