California Time and Labor Company : Helps Employers - Adds Meal Period Enforcement Functionality to Robust Employee Workforce Management App

California Time and Labor Company, provider of integrated human capital
management (HCM) solutions for small to enterprise-sized businesses in
California, today announced additional functionality around their mobile
workforce management app, Pacific Timecard, which helps employers manage
and document mobile employees meal/lunch period requirements mandated by
California state labor laws. “Pacific Timecard application is just what
every company needs to manage their mobile employees,” said Jim Thompson
Co-Founder California Time and Labor Company. “Pacific Timecard is a
robust mobile time and attendance application with GPS tracking. By
leveraging our technology and platform, Pacific Timecard applications
allows mobile workers to document in real time such things as Time
Worked, Job and Tasks, Sub-tasks, Cost Codes, Lunch Periods, Rest
Breaks, Mileage and GPS Location. Pacific Timecard also has features
like Team Clock in, Photo Capture, Digital Signature and Clock in Lock.
This gives employers a real birds-eye view on their mobile workers and
real time information needed to run any business more efficiently. We
recently added some great functionality around California meal period
and rest breaks which helps California employers manage and document
mandatory meal periods required by California state law. Our customers
are extremely excited and appreciative of this new functionality and
they have seen great benefits by saving on premium pay, while
experiencing compliance relief, in documenting the required 30-minute
meal period of employees demanded by California state regulations.”
Meal Period and Rest Break Management!!!
Pacific Timecard is capable of sending over 20 Alerts to a mobile
employee’s phone or tablet, enabling employers to create automated
messages such as “Take a break now” or “Please take your meal period.”
Email or text notifications are sent to management if an employee has
not taken a Meal Period or Rest Break within a required timeline
determined by the employer. This enables, the employer, the ability to
manage mobile employee’s Meal Period and Rest Breaks and help prevent
the possible need for premium pay compensation to an employee. With
electronic signature capture, employees sign off on mandated
requirements such as Time Worked, Meal Periods and Rest Breaks which
helps protect, the employer, to defend any potential litigation by
disgruntled employees or class action attorneys. In addition, all your
mobile employee’s time and attendance data in the field goes directly
from punch to payroll for processing, simplifying the payroll process.
Pacific Timecard App video Click
Here To See Video (1 minute)
Contact
us now to schedule a 10-minute presentation of our products and
services.
About:
California Time and Labor Company is a provider of integrated human
capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll and human resources (HR),
for small to enterprise-sized businesses in California. The Company
offers services, including payroll processing, human resource services,
benefits, tax management, time and attendance and GPS time tracking
solutions. The Company, through its HCM software-as-a-service platform,
provides an integrated product suite to manage employees and processes,
while efficiently enabling employers to run companies more productively
and in line with Federal and State wage-hour laws.
