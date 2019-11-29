Log in
California Time and Labor Company : Offers PEO Services for California Companies

11/29/2019 | 01:23pm EST

California Time and Labor Company - provider of a fully-integrated human capital management (HCM) solution for small to enterprise-sized businesses in California, today, announced the availability of PEO services through their LABORsuite platform. LABORsuite helps employers off-load the weight and cost of backend administration and the contingent liabilities associated with them. LABORsuite helps manage employees more effectively and in line with Federal and State wage-hour laws.

“By utilizing California Time and Labor Company’s LABORsuite PEO platform, companies will no longer be managing tasks such as payroll, workers’ compensation, benefits and tax management. California Time and Labor Company shifts that burden away from the employers and allows a company to focus on growing their business and not on the backend administration responsibilities”, stated Jim Thompson, President of California Time and Labor Company. “LABORsuite provides administrative freedom for businesses and lets employers focus on what is important - providing excellent products and services to their customers.”

LABORsuite - Offers a One Stop Shop for Employers’ Administrative needs:

  • Payroll Processing
  • Workers Compensation Insurance
  • Human Resources
  • Applicant Tracking
  • Electronic Onboarding
  • PTO Tracking
  • Benefits Administration
  • Tax Management
  • Risk Management
  • Time & Attendance
  • Mobile Time & Attendance
  • Workforce App - “Pacific Timecard” w/ Dynamic GPS Tracking (time worked, team/crew clock in-out, activities performed, job costing, mobile forms, meal period enforcement, mileage, expenses, facial recognition at clock in/out, digital signature signoff, GPS location, over 35 real-time reports, seamless integration from punch to payroll)

Why Use California Time and Labor Company’s LABORsuite?

  • Fully Integrated Workforce Management Technology
  • Simplified Back-End Administration Responsibilities
  • Reduce Exposure to Liability and Compliance Issues
  • Excellent Employee Management Tools
  • One-Stop-Shop
  • Experience Greater Cost Savings
  • Awesome Customer Service Experience

Wouldn’t it be nice to have all administration services with one company? Are you ready to learn more about LABORsuite? Contact us now to schedule a LABORsuite presentation for you and your team today! We look forward to partnering with you…


© Business Wire 2019
