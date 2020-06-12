Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

California examines Amazon's business practices: WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 04:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Amazon logistics center in Lauwin-Planque

California investigators are examining Amazon.com Inc's business practices as part of an inquiry into the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The state's review focuses at least in part on how Amazon treats sellers in its online marketplace, and its practices for selling its own products in competition with third-party sellers, the report added.

Amazon declined to comment on the report. It, however, said its in-house products account for about 1% of its total annual retail sales.

The e-commerce giant is already being investigated by the European Commission for its dual role as a marketplace for merchants and as a rival since July last year, triggered by complaints from traders about Amazon's practices.

Amazon may also face EU antitrust charges in the coming weeks over its use of data on merchants with whom it competes on its platform, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a source.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pS&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index
AQ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:08pCANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.37% to 15,256.57
RE
04:59pZoom hits political turbulence in Washington, Beijing; lobbyists ready
RE
04:50pWorld shares modestly higher as investors mull coronavirus, recovery outlook
RE
04:41pWall Street ends higher but indexes mark worst week since March selloff
RE
04:40pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. senators draft plan to reform new plane design approvals after 737 MAX crashes
RE
04:36pApril's Historic Economic Plunge Points to Steep Climb for the World Economy
DJ
04:30pTrump Drives Economic Message as Poll Shows He Has Few Strengths -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA AT $1,000: too much too soon for some analysts
5ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : SPECIAL REPORT: Vast amounts of Venezuelan oil are hidden en route to China, bypassing U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group