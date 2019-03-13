California jury orders J&J to pay $29 million in latest talc cancer trial

The verdict, in California Superior Court in Oakland, marks the latest defeat for the healthcare conglomerate, which faces more than 13,000 talc-related lawsuits nationwide.

J&J said it was disappointed with the verdict and would appeal, citing "serious procedural and evidentiary errors" in the course of the trial.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company denies that its talc causes cancer, saying numerous studies and tests by regulators worldwide have shown that its talc is safe and asbestos-free.

The lawsuit, brought by Terry Leavitt, was the first of more than a dozen J&J talc cases scheduled for trial in 2019. The nine-week trial began on Jan. 7 and included testimony from nearly a dozen experts on both sides.

The jury deliberated for two days before delivering its verdict, which was broadcast online by Courtroom View Network.

(Read the documents that sparked the investigation - https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/johnsonandjohnson-cancer/)

(Reporting by Tina Bellon and additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby)