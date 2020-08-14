California posts final regulations under landmark digital privacy law impacting consumers, businesses

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Final regulations that guide
businesses and consumers under California's new digital privacy
law went into effect on Friday, marking a significant step
towards giving Americans the right to request their data be
deleted from e-commerce websites and social media.
The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), effective since
the start of 2020, oversees the data collection practices of
U.S. companies and allows state residents to opt out of having
data sold to third parties.
The law gives California residents the right to see the
specific pieces of personal data that a company has collected on
them - such as smartphone locations, voice recordings,
ride-hailing routes, biometric facial data and ad-targeting
data. They also have the right to know what kinds of third
parties - like app developers - a company has sold that
information to.
It also allows residents to see the inferences that have
been drawn about them, including predictions or categorizations
related to a person's behavior, attitudes, psychology,
intelligence or abilities.
The law in California, which has a population of close to 40
million, impacts roughly one in ten Americans.
The law covers tech platforms, ride-hailing services,
retailers, cable TV companies, mobile service providers and
others that collect personal data for commercial purposes,
including Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google,
Walmart and Amazon.com Inc.
It also covers companies collecting the personal information
of 50,000 people or more every year, as well as businesses with
annual revenues above $25 million.
The privacy bill was passed in June 2018 with a compliance
deadline of Jan. 1, 2020. Since then many businesses have added
"Do Not Sell My Info" links to their websites and signage in
stores. https://reut.rs/3kN8MzW
Indications of how the state will handle enforcement will be
tracked closely as companies continue to invest in compliance.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington
Editing by Chris Reese and Sonya Hepinstall)