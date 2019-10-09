Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

California power cutoff begins as wildfire risks rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 12:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: PG&E crew work on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise,

(Reuters) - Hundreds of thousands of California homes and businesses started to lose electric power early Wednesday as part of an unprecedented effort by Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to prevent wildfires, the utility said.

Nearly 800,000 northern and central California homes and businesses can expect to lose electricity for up to several days, starting on Wednesday, PG&E said.

State investigators determined in May that PG&E transmission lines had caused last year's Camp Fire. That fire killed 85 people, making it the deadliest in California's history.

The company had already filed for bankruptcy protection by then, citing potential liabilities of more than $30 billion from the Camp Fire and the 2017 North Bay Fires.

Conditions before the fires were about the same then as they are now in the region. Gale-force winds are expected to last through midday Thursday, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour, PG&E said. Humidity is low, leaving the air extremely dry.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said "red-flag" warnings were posted across the entire state for what was shaping up to be the strongest wind so far this season.

Consequently, PG&E said on Tuesday it was extending a previously announced "public safety power shutoff" to 34 counties, more than half of all the counties in California. It's the largest such precautionary outage the utility has undertaken to date.

Once power is turned off, it cannot be restored until the winds subside, allowing the utility to inspect equipment for damage and make any repairs, PG&E said.

The first phase of the outages, affecting about 513,000 customers in northern California, began after midnight, PG&E said in an early morning release. Depending on the weather, additional outages will continue at noon, the company said.

"We're telling customers to be prepared for an outage that could last several days," PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian told Reuters.

SOME OBJECT

Some consumer advocates have objected to the precautionary disruptions, saying they can harm people who need electricity for medical equipment.

But PG&E promised to open community centers in 30 locations across the planned outage zone to furnish restrooms, bottled water, battery charging and air-conditioned seating during daytime hours.

Sarkissian said PG&E had placed 45 helicopter crews and 700 extra ground personnel on standby for inspections and repairs once the wind dies down. Some equipment locations will require workers to hike into remote or mountainous areas, she said.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; additional reporting Jim Christie in San Francisco and Rich McKay in Atlanta; editing by Larry King)

By Steve Gorman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07pFACEBOOK : Zuckerbeg to testify before U.S. House panel on Oct. 23
RE
01:06pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF NORTH C : Governor Cooper Leads Bipartisan Group of Governors to Push for Federal Disaster Recovery Reform
PU
12:54pHalliburton cutting 650 jobs as U.S. oilfield slowdown accelerates
RE
12:51pU.S. Senator Rubio calls for review of TikTok's merger with Musical.ly
RE
12:51pUN ESCWA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMM : 12th Session of the ESCWA Committee on Social Development; New report on Social Protection Reform in Arab countries
PU
12:47pGlobal Tax Proposal Widens Net Beyond Tech Giants -- 3rd Update
DJ
12:45pCalifornia power cutoff begins as wildfire risks rise
RE
12:43pUK market lags global stocks on mounting Brexit fears
RE
12:41pUSMEF U S MEAT EXPORT FEDERATION : Awards Honor Rodibaugh, Carpenter, Cutler
PU
12:40pWearable device Fitbit to shift production out of China from January
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street gets tech boost as reports bolster hopes of trade deal
2Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Jury Hits J&J With $8 Billion Verdict
4SOLO OIL PLC : SOLO OIL : Suspension - Solo Oil Plc
5Stocks edge up on trade truce bets; oil, lira shaken by Turkey move on Syria

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group