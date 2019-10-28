California regulator to investigate utilities' mass fire-prevention power outages

The investigation, recommended by the commission's safety and enforcement division, came after more than 1 million homes and businesses were left without electricity on Monday, most of those from planned "public safety power shut-offs" carried out on an unprecedented scale.

The bulk of the shut-offs were implemented by Pacific Gas and Electric Co, a unit of PG&E Corp, California's largest investor-owned utility, which filed for bankruptcy in January citing some $30 billion in civil liabilities it faced from deadly wildfires sparked by its equipment in 2017 and 2018.

