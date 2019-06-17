California's Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing (SOMAH) Program to Begin Accepting Applications

California’s new Solar
on Multifamily Affordable Housing (SOMAH) program, the nation’s
largest investment in low-income residential solar for tenants, will
begin accepting applications on July 1, 2019.
The SOMAH program provides property owners with financial incentives for
installing solar photovoltaic energy systems on housing serving
low-income and disadvantaged communities throughout the state. The
program will deliver clean power and credit on energy bills to hundreds
of thousands of California’s affordable housing residents.
“As we continue our transition to 100% clean energy, we have the
opportunity to increase distributed energy opportunities for low-income
customers to benefit on their bills as well as in their environment.
SOMAH is an intentional program that will ensure this transition is
directly benefiting California’s most disadvantaged,” said Commissioner
Martha Guzman Aceves of the California Public Utilities Commission,
which oversees the SOMAH program.
Prompted by California Assembly Bill 693, introduced by Assemblymember
Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton), the SOMAH program is funded for up
to $100 million annually for 10 years from utility greenhouse gas
allowance auction proceeds. Each solar project is required to provide
direct economic benefits to tenants, allocating at least 51% of the
clean energy produced to tenants in the form of virtual net energy
metering credits, and provide job training opportunities for community
members and tenants.
“The impacts of this program will go well beyond its contribution to our
clean energy mix,” said Assemblymember Eggman. “It will leave more money
in families’ pockets and make housing more affordable, provide growth
opportunities for local solar businesses and create jobs. It’s a win for
everyone.”
Currently, interested participants can access sample application forms
and other resources, register for contractor and property owner webinars
and sign up for job training opportunities on the CalSOMAH.org website.
The site will begin accepting incentive applications on July 1.
About SOMAH
The Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing (SOMAH) program provides up
to $100 million annually in financial incentives for installing
photovoltaic (PV) energy systems on multifamily affordable housing in
California. The program’s unique, community-based approach ensures
long-term, direct economic benefits for low-income households, helps
catalyze the market for solar on multifamily housing and creates jobs.
SOMAH is overseen by the California Public Utilities Commission and
funded through the greenhouse gas allowance auction proceeds of Pacific
Gas and Electric Company, San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern
California Edison Company, Liberty Utilities Company and PacifiCorp.
SOMAH aims to install 300 megawatts of generating capacity by 2030.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005932/en/