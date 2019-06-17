Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

California's Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing (SOMAH) Program to Begin Accepting Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

Up to $1 billion program is nation’s largest investment in clean energy access for disadvantaged rental communities

California’s new Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing (SOMAH) program, the nation’s largest investment in low-income residential solar for tenants, will begin accepting applications on July 1, 2019.

The SOMAH program provides property owners with financial incentives for installing solar photovoltaic energy systems on housing serving low-income and disadvantaged communities throughout the state. The program will deliver clean power and credit on energy bills to hundreds of thousands of California’s affordable housing residents.

“As we continue our transition to 100% clean energy, we have the opportunity to increase distributed energy opportunities for low-income customers to benefit on their bills as well as in their environment. SOMAH is an intentional program that will ensure this transition is directly benefiting California’s most disadvantaged,” said Commissioner Martha Guzman Aceves of the California Public Utilities Commission, which oversees the SOMAH program.

Prompted by California Assembly Bill 693, introduced by Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton), the SOMAH program is funded for up to $100 million annually for 10 years from utility greenhouse gas allowance auction proceeds. Each solar project is required to provide direct economic benefits to tenants, allocating at least 51% of the clean energy produced to tenants in the form of virtual net energy metering credits, and provide job training opportunities for community members and tenants.

“The impacts of this program will go well beyond its contribution to our clean energy mix,” said Assemblymember Eggman. “It will leave more money in families’ pockets and make housing more affordable, provide growth opportunities for local solar businesses and create jobs. It’s a win for everyone.”

Currently, interested participants can access sample application forms and other resources, register for contractor and property owner webinars and sign up for job training opportunities on the CalSOMAH.org website. The site will begin accepting incentive applications on July 1.

About SOMAH

The Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing (SOMAH) program provides up to $100 million annually in financial incentives for installing photovoltaic (PV) energy systems on multifamily affordable housing in California. The program’s unique, community-based approach ensures long-term, direct economic benefits for low-income households, helps catalyze the market for solar on multifamily housing and creates jobs. SOMAH is overseen by the California Public Utilities Commission and funded through the greenhouse gas allowance auction proceeds of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Edison Company, Liberty Utilities Company and PacifiCorp. SOMAH aims to install 300 megawatts of generating capacity by 2030.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:39pCHINA RUIFENG RENEWABLE ENERGY : Discloseable transaction in respect of proposed formation of...
PU
06:34pMERCK : Versum Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany
PU
06:34pEY Announces Jordan Allen, Founder and CEO of Stay Alfred, Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner in the Pacific Northwest Region
GL
06:31pINFORMATION SERVICES : ISC Honours the Legacy of Saskatchewan Family Farms With the Century Family Farm Award
AQ
06:31pRA MEDICAL : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ra Medical Systems, Inc.
BU
06:31pAMCOR PLC : announces resignation of non-executive director
PR
06:29pBANCO BRADESCO : Officers' Proposal for the payment of interim interest on shareholders' equity
PU
06:29pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) – Appointment and Post to Post Acquisition
PU
06:29pPFIZER : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:27pSERVISFIRST BANCSHARES : Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : U.S. Senator Rubio targets Huawei over patents
2EY Announces Jordan Allen, Founder and CEO of Stay Alfred, Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winne..
3MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Versum Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany
4CHINA RUIFENG RENEWABLE ENERGY : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RESPECT OF PROPOSED FORMATION OF...
5VERSUM MATERIALS INC : VERSUM MATERIALS : Stockholders Approve Merger with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About