Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

California utility PG&E's stock tumbles as wildfire spreads

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 08:37pm EDT
The Getty Fire burns near the Getty Center along the 405 freeway north of Los Angeles, California

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Shares of bankrupt California power utility PG&E Corp extended losses on Monday as investors worried that its equipment might be responsible for wildfires spreading in northern California.

After a brief trading halt caused by its rapid fall, PG&E's stock was down 16%, bringing its loss to nearly 50% since late Wednesday, when the Kincade Fire started in Sonoma County and rapidly became the worst blaze in California.

Crews on Sunday lost ground against the wind-driven fire that has blackened part of the state's picturesque wine country and driven 190,000 people from their homes. The Kincade Fire is the worst of more than a dozen major blazes that have damaged or destroyed nearly 400 structures and prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency.

While the cause of the Kincade Fire has not been determined, it appears to have erupted near the base of a damaged high-voltage transmission tower owned by PG&E, which is California’s largest investor-owned utility and serves the northern part of the state.

California's wildfires generally erupt in the fall as hot, dry winds blow westward. High wind forecasts prompted PG&E to shut off power to about 940,000 customers in 43 counties on starting on Saturday to guard against the risk of touching off more wildfires. The utility said the protective blackouts could last two days.

PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, citing potential liabilities in excess of $30 billion from major wildfires in 2017 and 2018 linked to its equipment. Its stock market value has shrunk to under $3 billion from $25 billion a year ago.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Noel Randewich

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:58pJUSTICE DEPARTMENT ISSUES GRAND JURY SUBPOENAS IN J&J OPIOID PROBE : filing
RE
08:47pCITRUS AUSTRALIA : opposes excessive Government increases to export fees and charges
PU
08:44pAsia shares reach three-month peak as risk embraced
RE
08:40pTrade optimism supports dollar vs yen; Fed awaited
RE
08:37pCalifornia utility PG&E's stock tumbles as wildfire spreads
RE
08:36pAsia shares reach three-month peak as risk embraced
RE
08:29pCalifornia regulator to investigate utilities' mass fire-prevention power outages
RE
08:28pTokyo inflation remains stagnant after Japan's October sales tax hike
RE
08:17p'WE KNOW WE MADE MISTAKES' ON 737 MAX : Boeing CEO
RE
08:17pKENYA : U to U extends solidarity with East Africa affiliates
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP still aiming to close Brazil deal with Bunge in 2019
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Why Is This Airplane Still Flying?' The FAA Missteps That Kept Boeing's MAX Al..
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Acquisition Would Be LVMH's Most Challenging Yet

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group