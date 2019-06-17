Log in
Calithera Biosciences : June 2019 Investor Presentation

06/17/2019 | 06:09am EDT

Calithera Biosciences

June 2019

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral commentary contain "forwardlooking" statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "believe," "will," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "might," "approximately," "expect," "predict," "could," "potentially" or the negative of these terms or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or

outcomes to identify these forwardlooking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary are forwardlooking statements, and such forwardlooking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: plans regarding our anticipated clinical trials for our product candidates, including CB- 839 (telaglenastat) and CB-1158, the potential safety, efficacy and other benefits of and market opportunity of product candidates, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates, statements relating to the development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of CB-1158 in connection with our collaboration with Incyte Corporation, our intellectual property position and cash needs.

Forwardlooking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forwardlooking statements. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2019. Forwardlooking statements are not guarantees of future performance and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forwardlooking statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary. Any forwardlooking statements that we make in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary speak only as of the date of this presentation. We assume no obligation to update our forwardlooking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Our onco-metabolism approach brings a

new and unique perspective to fighting cancer

Our Drugs Target Unique Metabolic Pathways

Tumor

Immune Cell

Tissue

Metabolism

Metabolism

Metabolism

Glutaminase

Arginase

Arginase

Inhibitor

Inhibitor

Inhibitor

Telaglenastat

INCB-001158

CB-280

CD73

Inhibitor

CB-708

4

Investment Highlights

CB-839 in

Arginase Inhibitor

Established

Registration

Oncology Clinical

Drug Discovery

Enabling RCC

Program

Engine

Trials

Two

Co-development

Two new small

randomized

and co-

molecule drugs

placebo

commercialization

entering the

controlled trials

with Incyte

clinic

in renal cell

carcinoma

Experienced

Diversified

Founder and

Portfolio

Management

Team

Tumor

Founder and

metabolism,

management

immuno-

team members

oncology and

led Kyprolis to

cystic fibrosis

approval

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calithera Biosciences Inc. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 10:08:04 UTC
