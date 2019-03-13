Log in
Calithera Biosciences : March 2019 Investor Presentation

0
03/13/2019 | 03:19pm EDT

Calithera Biosciences

March 2019

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral commentary contain "forwardlooking" statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "believe," "will," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "might," "approximately," "expect," "predict," "could," "potentially" or the negative of these terms or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forwardlooking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary are forwardlooking statements, and such forwardlooking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: plans regarding our anticipated clinical trials for our product candidates, including CB-839 (telaglenastat) and CB-1158, the potential safety, efficacy and other benefits of and market opportunity of product candidates, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates, statements relating to the development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of CB-1158 in connection with our collaboration with Incyte Corporation, our intellectual property position and cash needs.

Forwardlooking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forwardlooking statements. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10K for the for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 7, 2019. Forwardlooking statements are not guarantees of future performance and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forwardlooking statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary. Any forwardlooking statements that we make in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary speak only as of the date of this presentation. We assume no obligation to update our forwardlooking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Our onco-metabolism approach brings a new and unique perspective to fighting cancer

VISION:

Our goal is to be a fully-integrated biotechnology company that develops and commercializes pioneering small molecule drugs

Near Term Goals

  • Advance the glutaminase inhibitor CB-839 (telaglenastat) in renal cell carcinoma towards commercialization

    Data from randomized trials expected in 2H19 and 2020

  • Establish the arginase inhibitor INCB001158 as an active therapy in cancer

    Single agent and combo data anticipated in 2H2019

  • Develop the arginase inhibitor CB-280 as a new treatment modality for cystic fibrosis

    Phase 1 initiated and ongoing

  • Advance the oral small molecule CD73 inhibitor CB-708 into the clinic in cancer

    Phase 1 initiation expected in 2019

6

Pipeline

mRCC + cabozantinib mRCC + everolimus Solid Tumors + nivolumab PIK3CAm CRC + capecitabine (IST) Solid Tumors + talazoparib planned Solid Tumors + palbociclib planned Arginase Inhibitor INCB001158 (CB-1158)

Combos + chemotherapy

Arginase Inhibitor CB-280: Cystic Fibrosis CD73 Inhibitor CB-708: Immuno-Oncology

7

Discovery

Pre-IND

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Glutaminase Inhibitor Telaglenastat (CB-839)

Monotherapy

Multiple Myeloma + daratuzumab planned

Market Potential of Telaglenastat plus Cabozantinib in Second Line as Immunotherapy Moves to First Line

Drug Treated Advanced RCC Patients by Line of Therapy

1L2L3L4L

Sources: Decision Resources 2017, Renal Cell Carcinoma Major Markets = US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan

10

Overall RCC

Market is Expected to Grow from $2.7B to $7B by 2025

31%

Second line

17%

Third line

Disclaimer

Calithera Biosciences Inc. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
