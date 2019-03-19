Caliva : Names Carol Bartz Chairman Of The Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carol Bartz, former CEO of Yahoo and Autodesk and former Cisco Board Member has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors of Caliva, one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in California.

Caliva has quickly become a market leader in cannabis consumer products in California, which represents more than 35 percent of the overall United States legal cannabis market. While California's cannabis economy shrunk by 17 percent year over year due to expanding regulations, Caliva grew its revenues by 350 percent. The company now employs over 440 workers and has two current operating locations in the Bay Area.

In her role as Chairman of Caliva, Bartz will be integral in guiding the company as it grow its product portfolio and expand its reach to California consumers through its own branded retail stores, expanded wholesale distribution, and through direct-to-consumer channels.

"As the former CEO of Yahoo and Autodesk and Cisco Board Member, Carol brings significant experience as a business leader. I and my fellow directors value her expertise and insights which have been apparent during her time on the Board. Under her leadership, I believe we are well positioned to execute on the strategies that will make Caliva the most trusted brand in cannabis," said Dennis O'Malley, CEO of Caliva.

"I am gratified to be leading the Board of Directors in this new role," says Carol Bartz. "Through my tenure as a Board Member, I have seen Caliva position itself as the first true large scale consumer product company in the U.S. cannabis industry. I am committed to helping the company to continue to grow, alongside my fellow esteemed Board Members."

About Caliva

Caliva is the market leader in California for branded cannabis products. With its best in class facility in San Jose, Caliva produces top quality flower and cannabis oil, manufactures products and distributes them throughout the state. Caliva branded products can be found at their flagship dispensary in San Jose, dispensaries throughout the state of California, purchased online at www.caliva.com or Eaze.com.

To learn more about Caliva, visit www.caliva.com.

