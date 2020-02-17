Log in
Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Use of RPA in Call Centers to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/17/2020 | 10:01am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the call center outsourcing market, and it is poised to grow by USD 13.54 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005217/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global call center outsourcing market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global call center outsourcing market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing use of RPA in call centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, low employee engagement and rising security concerns might hamper the market growth. Request a free sample report

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Call Center Outsourcing Market is segmented as below:

End-user

  • IT and Telecom
  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • Government
  • Other End-users

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32175

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our call center outsourcing market report covers the following areas:

  • Call Center Outsourcing Market size
  • Call Center Outsourcing Market trends
  • Call Center Outsourcing Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing adoption of cloud communication in call centers as one of the prime reasons driving the call center outsourcing market growth during the next few years.

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the call center outsourcing market, including some of the vendors such as Atento S.A., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Concentrix Corp., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., Teleperformance SE, Transcom WorldWide AB, and TTEC Holdings Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the call center outsourcing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profiles, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist call center outsourcing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the call center outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the call center outsourcing market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of call center outsourcing market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


