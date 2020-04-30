Call for Entries: Goldreed Industrial Design Award 2020

Goldreed Industrial Design Award, “GIDA” for short, aims to discover future design, inspire future life, empower future cities. The call for entries of GIDA 2020 will end on June 30, 2020. Click here www.goldreedaward.org/en to sign up through GIDA official website. NO ENTRY FEE, EVALUATION FEE and any ADDITIONAL FEE will be CHARGED by GIDA.

Launched with the emerging of China Design Power

China design power is growing rapidly without question. Shirley Feng, executive VP & secretary general of Shenzhen Industrial Design Profession Association(SIDA), has witnessed China design power grow from a toddler to a teenager who is young but has a promising future.

David Kusuma, President-Elect of WDO(World Design Organization) and president of GIDA 2020, said on GIDA launching ceremony: “With the implementation of Made in China 2025, the importance of innovation and design is increasing steadily in China. GIDA will be the manifestation of the best innovation and designs in the world”. Indeed, joining GIDA is a good opportunity. Not only can you win a high prize up to 1 million RMB(around 150,000 USD) from a 4.3 million RMB(around 600,000 USD) prize pool, but a bunch of benefits ranging from exhibitions, design activities, business opportunities to media support are there for good designers and creators to acquire.

Jury members from five fields with joint presidents

A jury with joint presidents of GIDA has been established to ensure the fairness, justice and openness of the competition. All the entries will be evaluated comprehensively in terms of three aspects: manufacture, life and ecology. GIDA believes that a good design should benefit a better lifestyle, improve manufacture, help citizens live harmony with nature.

Prof. He Renke and Ph. D David Kusuma serve as the joint president of GIDA 2020, leading this year’s jury. The jury of GIDA 2020 will be selected from the Jury Library where about 200 global members from five fields consisting of design, investment, manufacture, marketing and media fields are contained. To ensure the justice of GIDA evaluation, the jury members will not be published until the preliminary evaluation in July, 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005349/en/