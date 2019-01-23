Call for Entries: NAREE's 69th Annual Real Estate Journalism Competition; Awards Ceremony Slated for NAREE's June Conference in Austin

The National Association of Real Estate Editors announced its Annual Journalism Competition Call for Entries to professional journalists.

Deadline: Enter on www.naree.org by March 1, 2019 by 11:59 p.m. The competition is for work published or aired in 2018.

NAREE's 69th annual journalism competition is open to reporters, columnists, editors and freelancers covering commercial and residential real estate, mortgage finance, sustainable development and related fields of real estate, including home building and design.

Winners will be announced at NAREE’s journalism conference June 26-29, 2019 in Austin. Hundreds of journalists and real estate industry speakers will attend.

NAREE competition categories for individual journalists include Best Collection of Work, Best Column, Best Economic Analysis, Best Residential Real Estate Story, Best Commercial Real Estate Story and Best E-Newsletter.

Individuals or teams can enter work in Best Breaking News Story, Best Investigative Report or Series, Best International Real Estate Story and Best Blog, Best Web Site and Best Real Estate Section.

Enter work appearing online (including podcasts) in independent daily newspapers, weekly business newspapers, trade and shelter magazines, commercial real estate publications and on television and radio.

NAREE's Platinum Award of $1,000 will recognize the Best Overall Individual Entry. The Best Freelance Collection winner will receive $500. The Ruth Ryon Best Young Journalist (age 30 or under) winner and Gold winners in 32 categories will receive $250.

The faculty of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University will judge entries on clarity of writing, objectivity, originality, depth of reporting, and/or graphic design/production.

All professional journalists writing for bona fide independent news outlets, both NAREE members and non-members, may enter.

Winners may request complimentary admission to NAREE's Austin Conference June 26-29, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Austin. NAREE's Awards Day is Friday, June 28.

NAREE’s Austin conference will present newsworthy panel discussions with top economists, developers, architects and industry leaders. NAREE University’s peer-to-peer professional development program for journalists will run twice daily during the conference.

Celebrating its 90th anniversary, NAREE, founded in 1929, is a non-profit association of reporters, editors, authors and online journalists.

