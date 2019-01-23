Call for Entries: NAREE's 69th Annual Real Estate Journalism Competition; Awards Ceremony Slated for NAREE's June Conference in Austin

The National Association of Real Estate Editors announced its Annual
Journalism Competition Call for Entries to professional journalists.
Deadline: Enter on www.naree.org
by March 1, 2019 by 11:59 p.m. The competition is for work published
or aired in 2018.
NAREE's 69th annual journalism competition is open to
reporters, columnists, editors and freelancers covering commercial and
residential real estate, mortgage finance, sustainable development and
related fields of real estate, including home building and design.
Winners will be announced at NAREE’s journalism conference June 26-29,
2019 in Austin. Hundreds of journalists and real estate industry
speakers will attend.
NAREE competition categories for individual journalists include Best
Collection of Work, Best Column, Best Economic Analysis,
Best Residential Real Estate Story, Best Commercial Real Estate Story
and Best E-Newsletter.
Individuals or teams can enter work in Best Breaking News Story, Best
Investigative Report or Series, Best International Real Estate Story
and Best Blog, Best Web Site and Best Real Estate Section.
Enter work appearing online (including podcasts) in independent daily
newspapers, weekly business newspapers, trade and shelter magazines,
commercial real estate publications and on television and radio.
NAREE's Platinum Award of $1,000 will recognize the Best Overall
Individual Entry. The Best Freelance Collection winner will receive
$500. The Ruth Ryon Best Young Journalist (age 30 or under) winner and
Gold winners in 32 categories will receive $250.
The faculty of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern
University will judge entries on clarity of writing, objectivity,
originality, depth of reporting, and/or graphic design/production.
All professional journalists writing for bona fide independent news
outlets, both NAREE members and non-members, may enter.
Winners may request complimentary admission to NAREE's Austin Conference
June 26-29, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Austin. NAREE's
Awards Day is Friday, June 28.
NAREE’s Austin conference will present newsworthy panel discussions
with top economists, developers, architects and industry leaders. NAREE
University’s peer-to-peer professional development program for
journalists will run twice daily during the conference.
Celebrating its 90th anniversary, NAREE, founded in 1929, is
a non-profit association of reporters, editors, authors and online
journalists.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005660/en/