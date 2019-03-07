Call for Nominations: 2019 Coors Light Líderes

Coors Light Líderes Winner Will Receive $25,000 Award

The Coors Light Líderes program begins its search today to find the next up-and-coming Latino leader. The program seeks an emerging Latino leader nominated by a nonprofit institution to receive a $25,000 grant to develop a program that benefits Latinos in his or her community. For almost 15 years, the program has recognized and promoted Latino leaders who empower their communities. Emerging Latino leaders can be nominated at www.coorslightlideres.com through May 6, 2019.

Coors Light Líderes encourages people to be ready for more and take on new challenges and opportunities. The more than 170 nominated Latino leaders who have participated in the program continue to make a difference in their communities. “We are excited to kick off the 2019 search for Latino nominees who are committed to improving their communities,” said Alberto Senior, who leads MillerCoors’ national community efforts. “Through the Coors Light Líderes program, we’ve recognized Latino leaders who are inspiring in their desire to lead the way for more success for their communities.”

Based on the nomination criteria, 12 finalists will be selected to participate for the title of 2019 Coors Light Líder of the Year. The 12 finalists, 21 years of age or older, will then participate in a public online voting competition through www.coorslightlideres.com, in August 2019. The winner will be announced during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The projects developed by the winners continue to promote leadership, education, environmental responsibility, and entrepreneurship. Coors Light helps the leaders to be ready for more success by providing them the opportunity to enhance their networks and professional growth. In 2018, Coors Light recognized Cristina Rodríguez of Miami, Florida, as Líder of the Year. Cristina is using the $25,000 grant to help members of her community improve their quality of life through an innovated music program in partnership with her nonprofit Mind&Melody.

For more information visit www.CoorsLightLideres.com. Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook using @CoorsLightLider and #CoorsLightLideres.

