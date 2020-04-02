Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Call for Nominations: 2020 Coors Light Líderes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

CHICAGO, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now in its 14th year, the Coors Light Líderes program begins its search today to find the next up-and-coming Latino leader. The program seeks an emerging Latino leader nominated by a local or national nonprofit institution to receive a $25,000 grant to develop a program with their associated nonprofit that benefits Latinos in his or her community. Emerging Latino leaders can be nominated at www.coorslightlideres.com through June 2, 2020.

The more than 180 finalists throughout the years remain committed to making a difference in their communities. “We are excited to continue to identify, highlight and reward leaders who are at the forefront of their community needs,” said Alberto Senior, community affairs, Molson Coors Beverage Company.

Based on the nomination criteria, 12 finalists will be selected to participate for the title of 2020 Coors Light Líder of the Year. The 12 finalists, 21 years of age or older, will then participate in a public online voting competition through www.coorslightlideres.com in August 2020. Finalists will be highlighted nationally for their dedication to help others through transformative initiatives that create lasting change in their communities. The winner will be announced during Hispanic Heritage Month. Beyond the $25,000 for the winner’s nonprofit, this year, a $2,500 grant will be awarded to the second-place finalist for his/her nonprofit.

The Coors Light Líderes Program helps the leaders enhance their networks and professional growth. The projects developed by the winners continue to promote leadership, education, environmental responsibility, entrepreneurship and skill building. In 2019, Coors Light recognized Sandra Raffaelli of West Palm Beach, Florida, as Líder of the Year. Sandra is using the $25,000 grant to help adults with disabilities improve their quality of life through innovative design programs that provide skill development, networking, and artistic recognition which prepares them for self-sufficiency.

For more information visit www.CoorsLightLideres.com. Join the #CoorsLightLideres conversation on Facebook and Instagram at @CoorsLightLideres and on Twitter at @CoorsLightLider.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company
For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Saint Archer Gold, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, hard coffee, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more. Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange. The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

CONTACT:
Rachel Dickens
Molson Coors
(312) 496-5813
rachel.dickens@molsoncoors.com
Or
Carmen Marsans
Comunicad
(301) 661-6066
cm@comunicad.com

(MULTIMEDIA ASSETS ARE AVAILABLE AT LATINXNEWSWIRE.COM)

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:23pGovernment provides relief for third party Motor Insurance & Health policy holders in the light of COVID-19 lockdown
PU
06:23pAMES NATIONAL : Announces the Annual Meeting will be Held Virtually (4/2/20)
PU
06:23pRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Announces Pricing of First Lien Senior Secured Notes Offering and Entry into Amendment to Credit Facility
PR
06:20pAMAZON COM : Retail sector companies turn to masks, gloves in coronavirus fight
RE
06:19pNEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Declares Regular Monthly Dividend, Announces Dividend Changes
PR
06:18pIMETAL RESOURCES : Shares for Debt
AQ
06:18pStatement of the Monetary Policy Committee - 1st April 2020
PU
06:18pInternal squabbles hurt the Euro
PU
06:18pPRESS RELEASE | APRIL 02, 2020 U.S. Census Bureau Statement on 2020 Census Call Centers Due to staffing adjustments driven by guidance regarding COVID-19, the Census Bureau is working to mitigate the impact on 2020 Census call centers.
PU
06:18pThe 17th meeting of the FSB MENA group discusses regional financial stability and the impact of COVID-19
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Retail sector companies turn to masks, gloves in coronavirus fight
3TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) S..
4NEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUN : NEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Declares Regular Monthly Divide..
5LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ:LK) Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Investigation of Securities Fraud..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group