Call for Nominations Open for TAG Diversity & Leadership Awards

06/06/2019 | 10:01am EDT

ATLANTA, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) has opened nominations for its annual Diversity & Leadership Awards. The awards honor technology professionals, companies and community organizations that have demonstrated exceptional efforts to advance diversity and inclusion across the technology ecosystem.

The awards will be presented onstage at the Converge 2019 launch Aug. 6 at Southern Exchange Ballrooms in Atlanta. The half-day event spotlights the diversity and inclusion that drives innovation across the technology ecosystem, keeping today's companies globally competitive.

Finalists will be selected in July and the nomination deadline is July 1. Nominate today!
The awards categories include:

  • D&I Nonprofit Leadership Award
  • D&I Individual Leadership Award
  • D&I Company HR Leadership Award
  • Company Supplier Diversity Leadership Award

"TAG is proud to host an event that highlights the trailblazers who are creating a powerful dynamic across workplace culture and the technology ecosystem. Inclusive and diverse environments drive the kinds of innovations that advance our technology community and our economy," said Larry K. Williams, President and CEO of TAG.

Converge 2019 will feature thought leaders and panelists, along with captivating content sessions and the Diversity & Leadership Awards presentation.

Show your support by becoming an event sponsor. Tickets and tables are also available. Register here and join the celebration!

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 30,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG's mission is to educate, promote, and unite Georgia's technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace to fuel the innovation economy.

The association provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies; and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology.  TAG hosts over 200 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 27 professional societies. Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG's charitable arm) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit http://www.tagedonline.org/.

Technology Association of Georgia
Julie Bryant Fisher
julie@tagonline.org
(404) 920-2023

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/call-for-nominations-open-for-tag-diversity--leadership-awards-300863313.html

SOURCE Technology Association of Georgia


© PRNewswire 2019
