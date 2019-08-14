Log in
Call for Proposals: Cross Border Cooperation Programme for Environment- Albania Kosovo *

08/14/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

The deadline for grants under the 2nd call for proposals for the 2014-2020 Cross-border cooperation programme Albania Kosovo* has been extended. The programme is implemented under the framework of the instrument of pre-accession assistance (IPA II) and is the result of joint planning efforts made by the governments and other stakeholders of the two countries. IPA II supports cross-border cooperation with a view to promoting good neighbourly relations, fostering European Union integration and promoting socio-economic development.

New Deadline: 30 August 2019

For more information, visit the following link: http://bit.ly/2OWsRrV

*This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence

Disclaimer

Delegation of the European Union to Albania published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 16:16:10 UTC
