Call for Proposals: Cross Border Cooperation Programme for Environment- Albania Kosovo *

The deadline for grants under the 2nd call for proposals for the 2014-2020 Cross-border cooperation programme Albania Kosovo* has been extended. The programme is implemented under the framework of the instrument of pre-accession assistance (IPA II) and is the result of joint planning efforts made by the governments and other stakeholders of the two countries. IPA II supports cross-border cooperation with a view to promoting good neighbourly relations, fostering European Union integration and promoting socio-economic development.
New Deadline: 30 August 2019
For more information, visit the following link: http://bit.ly/2OWsRrV
*This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence
