Call for Sessions and Registration Now Open for 16th Annual OpenFabrics Alliance Workshop

The OpenFabrics Alliance (OFA) has published a Call for Sessions for its 16th annual OFA Workshop, taking place March 17-19, 2020, in Columbus, OH. The OFA Workshop is a premier means of fostering collaboration among those who develop fabrics, deploy fabrics and create applications that rely on fabrics. It is the only event of its kind where fabric developers and users can discuss emerging fabric technologies, collaborate on future industry requirements, and address problems that exist today. For more information about the OFA Workshop and to find support opportunities, visit the event website.

The 2020 OFA Workshop will focus on the following overarching topics that span the entire network stack:

Advanced Networking from Top to Bottom Application Layer (Developers & Users) Artificial Intelligence

Machine Learning

Enterprise Applications

HPC Applications

Data Analytics Kernel RDMA Subsystem Internal

Core Kernel Related to RDMA Subsystem

Virtualized Networks Middleware Layer Communications Libraries (MPI, SHMEM)

Development Kits (SPDK, DPDK, etc.)

Libfabric

Verbs

OFED

Kernel Bypass

Remote Persistent Memory Deployment Models Networks for Cloud Infrastructures

Networking in a Hyperscaler Environment

Network Support for Virtualized Environments Management / System Administration Managing Networks

Management Applications

Performance Tuning

Heterogeneous Fabrics

Interoperability between Adjacent Fabrics

Standards-based versus Proprietary Fabric Layer Emerging Fabrics

New Technologies & Topologies

Routing

Wire Protocols (iWARP, RoCE, etc.)

Processor Attach Points (CXL, PCIe, etc.)

NIC and Switch Hardware

Call for Sessions:

The OFA Workshop 2020 Call for Sessions encourages industry experts and thought leaders to help shape this year’s discussions by presenting or leading discussions on critical high-performance networking issues. Session proposals are being solicited in any area related to high performance networks and networking software, with a special emphasis on the topics for this year’s Workshop. In keeping with the Workshop’s emphasis on collaboration, proposals for Birds of a Feather sessions and panels are particularly encouraged.

The deadline to submit session proposals is January 17, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. PST. For a list of Workshop topics, session formats and proposal submission instructions, download the official OFA Workshop 2020 Call for Sessions flyer.

Registration:

Early bird registration is now open for all participants of the OFA Workshop 2020. For more information on event registration, visit the OFA Workshop 2020 Registration page.

Dates: March 17-19, 2020

Location: The Blackwell Inn and Conference Center, Columbus, Ohio

Registration Site: http://bit.ly/OFAWS2020Reg

Registration Fee: $695 (Early Bird to February 25, 2020), $815 (Regular)

Lodging: Information available on the OFA Workshop 2020 Lodging page.

About the OpenFabrics Alliance

The OpenFabrics Alliance (OFA) is a 501(c) (6) non-profit company that develops, tests, supports and distributes through open source Advanced Network Software – a suite of high performance APIs and associated software for current and future HPC, cloud, and enterprise data centers. Advanced Network Software is used by business, scientific research, and cloud applications that require fast fabrics, efficient storage and low-latency computing. ANS is open source technology and is included in major Linux distributions and other leading operating systems. The OFA supports ANS through an annual workshop devoted to high performance networking, and offers interoperability testing to ensure interoperability between ANS and vendor-provided solutions. For more information about the OFA, visit www.openfabrics.org.

