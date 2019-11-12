Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Call for Sessions and Registration Now Open for 16th Annual OpenFabrics Alliance Workshop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 11:02am EST

The OpenFabrics Alliance (OFA) has published a Call for Sessions for its 16th annual OFA Workshop, taking place March 17-19, 2020, in Columbus, OH. The OFA Workshop is a premier means of fostering collaboration among those who develop fabrics, deploy fabrics and create applications that rely on fabrics. It is the only event of its kind where fabric developers and users can discuss emerging fabric technologies, collaborate on future industry requirements, and address problems that exist today. For more information about the OFA Workshop and to find support opportunities, visit the event website.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005323/en/

OFA Workshop 2020 Call for Sessions: Advanced Networking from Top to Bottom (Graphic: Business Wire)

OFA Workshop 2020 Call for Sessions: Advanced Networking from Top to Bottom (Graphic: Business Wire)

The 2020 OFA Workshop will focus on the following overarching topics that span the entire network stack:

Advanced Networking from Top to Bottom

 

Application Layer (Developers & Users)

  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Machine Learning
  • Enterprise Applications
  • HPC Applications
  • Data Analytics

Kernel

  • RDMA Subsystem Internal
  • Core Kernel Related to RDMA Subsystem
  • Virtualized Networks

Middleware Layer

  • Communications Libraries (MPI, SHMEM)
  • Development Kits (SPDK, DPDK, etc.)
  • Libfabric
  • Verbs
  • OFED
  • Kernel Bypass
  • Remote Persistent Memory

Deployment Models

  • Networks for Cloud Infrastructures
  • Networking in a Hyperscaler Environment
  • Network Support for Virtualized Environments

Management / System Administration

  • Managing Networks
  • Management Applications
  • Performance Tuning
  • Heterogeneous Fabrics
  • Interoperability between Adjacent Fabrics
  • Standards-based versus Proprietary

Fabric Layer

  • Emerging Fabrics
  • New Technologies & Topologies
  • Routing
  • Wire Protocols (iWARP, RoCE, etc.)
  • Processor Attach Points (CXL, PCIe, etc.)
  • NIC and Switch Hardware

Call for Sessions:

The OFA Workshop 2020 Call for Sessions encourages industry experts and thought leaders to help shape this year’s discussions by presenting or leading discussions on critical high-performance networking issues. Session proposals are being solicited in any area related to high performance networks and networking software, with a special emphasis on the topics for this year’s Workshop. In keeping with the Workshop’s emphasis on collaboration, proposals for Birds of a Feather sessions and panels are particularly encouraged.

The deadline to submit session proposals is January 17, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. PST. For a list of Workshop topics, session formats and proposal submission instructions, download the official OFA Workshop 2020 Call for Sessions flyer.

Registration:

Early bird registration is now open for all participants of the OFA Workshop 2020. For more information on event registration, visit the OFA Workshop 2020 Registration page.

Dates: March 17-19, 2020

Location: The Blackwell Inn and Conference Center, Columbus, Ohio

Registration Site: http://bit.ly/OFAWS2020Reg

Registration Fee: $695 (Early Bird to February 25, 2020), $815 (Regular)

Lodging: Information available on the OFA Workshop 2020 Lodging page.

About the OpenFabrics Alliance

The OpenFabrics Alliance (OFA) is a 501(c) (6) non-profit company that develops, tests, supports and distributes through open source Advanced Network Software – a suite of high performance APIs and associated software for current and future HPC, cloud, and enterprise data centers. Advanced Network Software is used by business, scientific research, and cloud applications that require fast fabrics, efficient storage and low-latency computing. ANS is open source technology and is included in major Linux distributions and other leading operating systems. The OFA supports ANS through an annual workshop devoted to high performance networking, and offers interoperability testing to ensure interoperability between ANS and vendor-provided solutions. For more information about the OFA, visit www.openfabrics.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:27aQUOTEMEDIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:27aDeltix and Hehmeyer Announce Successful First Month Crypto Trading of Bakkt Bitcoin Futures Using Deltix Technology
BU
11:26aBoeing orders sink as customers opt to swap MAX
RE
11:26aLUFTHANSA : agrees to arbitration with cabin crew, averting strikes
RE
11:25aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Director Declaration
PR
11:24aEVANS & SUTHERLAND COMPUTER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:23aGeneration, a global employment nonprofit organization, marks its 5th anniversary as the largest and fastest-growing program of its kind
GL
11:23aPURE CYCLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
11:23aSABRE : Traveller Spend in Africa Could Increase by 27%, Sabre Research Reveals
AQ
11:23aCHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED : Launches Retail Sportsbook in Indiana
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
5ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group