Call for Submissions for Bankers as Buyers™ 2020 Report

12/03/2019 | 09:15am EST

William Mills Agency, the largest, independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, is accepting articles or article proposals for its upcoming Bankers as Buyers report. The annual report is a trusted resource that will spotlight technologies and services bankers look to purchase in the coming year and the decisioning around those purchases. To see the 2019 report as an example, see https://info.williammills.com/bankers-as-buyers-2019.

Submissions must apply to one of the major themes, which include:

  • How bankers of all sizes (community, regional, large) buy technology;
  • Buying technologies that improve efficiencies;
  • Lessons of 2019: bank and fintech efforts that didn’t work;
  • Non-traditional competition and partnerships; and
  • Bankers and payments, opportunities or threats.

If you are interested in preparing a submission, the editorial guidelines are:

  • No advertorials;
  • Word count 750-1,500 addressing one of the themes above;
  • Article must be forward-looking;
  • Research and/or data is helpful but not required;
  • Customer references are valued;
  • Personal opinions/op-ed format is acceptable as long as it would interest readers; and
  • Articles are NOT exclusive to Bankers as Buyers (authors can use their articles elsewhere)

There is no cost to participate, but to be considered, articles should be submitted to Scott Mills at scott@williammills.com by December 27, 2019; article proposals will be considered up to December 16th (assuming they can be written quickly). Persons whose submissions are selected will be notified by January 10, 2020.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is the nation’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly-traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.


© Business Wire 2019
