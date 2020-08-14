Call for papers: 14th South-Eastern European Economic Research Workshop, 10-11 December 2020

Bank of Albania has the pleasure to announce its 14th South-Eastern European Economic Research Workshop, this year to be organized virtually on 10 and 11 December 2020.



In line with our tradition, the workshop is open to multidisciplinary research and welcomes theoretical and empirical contributions on central bank relevant topics. The workshop is intended to provide a forum for discussing innovative research, to foster exchanges of views between researchers and policymakers in the region and beyond, and to develop long-term collaborative relationships.



Authors are welcome to submit extended abstracts or, preferably, full drafts of papers as well as a short bio, by 30 October 2020 to BoAresearchworkshop@bankofalbania.org



You will find more detailed information about the workshop in the document 'BoA Call for Papers - 14th SEE Workshop'.



