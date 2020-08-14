Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Call for papers: 14th South-Eastern European Economic Research Workshop, 10-11 December 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 10:23am EDT

Bank of Albania has the pleasure to announce its 14th South-Eastern European Economic Research Workshop, this year to be organized virtually on 10 and 11 December 2020.

In line with our tradition, the workshop is open to multidisciplinary research and welcomes theoretical and empirical contributions on central bank relevant topics. The workshop is intended to provide a forum for discussing innovative research, to foster exchanges of views between researchers and policymakers in the region and beyond, and to develop long-term collaborative relationships.

Authors are welcome to submit extended abstracts or, preferably, full drafts of papers as well as a short bio, by 30 October 2020 to BoAresearchworkshop@bankofalbania.org

You will find more detailed information about the workshop in the document 'BoA Call for Papers - 14th SEE Workshop'.

Disclaimer

Bank of Albania published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 14:22:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:51aROAD MARSHALL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:50aREVLON : to Seek Dismissal of Flawed UMB Bank Litigation Claim
BU
10:50aAdvanced Proteome Therapeutics Provides Project Update
NE
10:49aCIPHERLOC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:48aPERSTA RESOURCES : Interim results announcement for the three and six months ended june 30, 2020
PU
10:48aSecretary Carson Approves New Uses for Communities' Coronavirus Relief Funds
PU
10:48aORGANIC FARMA ZDROWIA S A : 2020-08-14 Raport za II kwartał 2020 roku
PU
10:48aB2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL : Apresentação 2T20
PU
10:48aHANG YICK : Announcement pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeovers code, rule 13.09 of the listing rules and inside information provisions under part xiva of the securities and futures ordinance resumption of trading
PU
10:48aSUPPORT COM : Announces New Employment Inducement Grants to New President and CEO
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S raises its full year guidance
2LOTUS BAKERIES NV : LOTUS BAKERIES: Half-year results 2020
3VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG with very high growth dynamics in the first half of 2020 - forecast for the 2020..
4Gold prices set for first weekly decline in 10
5THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group