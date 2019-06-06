Log in
Call for submissions: future Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement

06/06/2019

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) welcomes submissions from interested individuals and groups on the potential opportunities and impacts of a future Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom (UK).

Stakeholders are invited to consider and comment on the commercial, economic, regional and other impacts that could be expected to arise from a future Australia-UK FTA.

The information stakeholders provide will assist the Government in determining Australia's key priorities for a future FTA with the UK.

Make a submission: Prospective Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement


Disclaimer

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade - Australian Government published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 05:52:05 UTC
