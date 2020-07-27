CallMiner Announces Lineup for its Virtual Customer Engagement Transformation Exchange (CETX)

WALTHAM, Mass, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallMiner, the leading provider of speech and customer engagement interaction analytics, today announced the details for its virtual Customer Engagement Transformation Exchange (CETX), which will be held virtually between Aug. 18 – 19.

This year’s host is Shep Hyken, a customer service and experience expert and a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author. Hyken partners with organizations to build loyal relationships with their customers and employees.

“CETX is bringing together many forward-thinking leaders to collaborate on experiences and ideas that have the power to transform. I’m thrilled to host and honored to be part of a lineup filled with knowledgeable and innovative CX experts. The advice and wisdom that will be showcased at the event has the power to fuel positive change throughout the entire enterprise,” said Hyken.

In addition to over 20 breakout sessions, keynote presentations include:

Micah Solomon, one of the world’s leading authorities on customer service, company culture and customer experiences, speaking on The Experience Means Everything: The Power and Practicality of Sustaining Your Business Through Connection with Your Customer

Denise Lee Yohn, the go-to expert for brand leadership and bestselling author, speaking on Ignite Experience: Fuse Customer Experience and Employee Experience to Drive Your Growth

Don Peppers, one of the world’s foremost leaders of CX and customer trust, speaking on Making More Scientific Decisions with Customer Data: How Adopting Better, More Scientific Decision-Making with Data Improves Business Outcomes

Jeff Gallino, speech analytics pioneer and founder/CTO of CallMiner, speaking on Platforms, Ecosystems and CallMiner's Role in the Evolution: An Overview of the Evolving Role of Platform-Based Technologies and the Emergence of Complimentary Supporting Ecosystems

CETX will provide thought leadership, ideas and best practices for contact center and CX leaders on the changing landscape of customer engagement. The conference will also feature many end-user practitioner use cases on speech analytics presented by actual CallMiner customers who will demonstrate the critical role that technology plays in helping their organizations navigate these changes and improve business outcomes.

“Elevating customer engagement and CX has never been more urgent. Between critical digital transformation initiatives and the challenges brought on from the recent pandemic, customer service preferences are rapidly changing – and brands need to adapt quickly,” said Eric Williamson, chief marketing officer at CallMiner. “Our goal at CETX is to enable collaboration, share insights and spark innovation for a better way forward – and to have fun while doing it. We’re thrilled to bring together such an influential group of leaders to host and keynote the experience.”

The event will feature tracks for several of the most compelling issues in customer engagement today, such as work-from-home optimization, best practices for collections in current times and leveraging consumer insights to transform CX. The free, two-day event also includes participant activities such as trivia contests, scavenger hunt, a virtual escape room and more.

For more information on CETX or to register, please visit https://cetx2020.callminer.com/

About CallMiner

CallMiner is a recognized leader in the speech analytics software industry, harvesting key customer and operational insights from multi- channel customer interactions. Uniting with our customers and partners, our platform drives contact center efficiency, positive customer and employee experience and significant improvements in top and bottom-line corporate performance.

Attachment

Tori Vichroski Corporate Ink for CallMiner 4015690959 callminer@corporateink.com