CallVU : Chosen by International Credit Card Provider to Simplify and Secure Customer Interactions with Advanced Biometric Authentication

When credit card customers call for service, they need to remember and
supply a long list of passwords and personally identifying information.
But now, with the advanced biometric authentication capabilities of
CallVU’s Digital Engagement solution, a large international credit card
company can instantly verify callers using the fingerprint recognition
features on its customers’ smartphones.
By adopting CallVU’s Digital Engagement technology, the credit card
company provides its 2 million plus customers with significant benefits:
-
Fast, simple access to advanced self-service options
-
No need to remember, and constantly change, passwords
-
No need to be routed to a live agent for verification
-
Safe and secure communications that meet the strictest regulatory
requirements
-
More accurate call routing
Most customers who call a credit card company’s service lines
authenticate themselves by providing personal information such as user
name, ID or social security number, date of birth as well as answering a
limited number of personal questions, such as “what is your mother’s
maiden name?” Callers who cannot provide their password or answer the
questions are diverted to a contact center agent. The agent then has to
authenticate them using a series of personal identifiable information,
such as account number, the name of their spouse, home address, etc.
Unfortunately, social engineering based on information easily found via
social networks and Google searches makes it easy for criminals to
obtain user names, passwords, and other personal data that was
previously more difficult to access. With Internet-available
information, criminals can easily trick an automated service or live
agent into giving away more information and even performing financial
transactions. In contrast, the use of advanced biometrics makes it
nearly impossible to steal personal identification and ensures the
highest level of data security.
“Customers of most financial services—banks, credit unions, investment
services—expect the very best services they can get, at any hour of the
day, via a friendly and secure interface,” said Ori Faran, Founder & CEO
of CallVU. “With CallVU’s Digital Engagement solution, these customers
get the service they need quickly with a wide range of self-service
options that eliminate the need to wait on the line for an agent. Adding
CallVU’s biometrics to the credit card holder’s self-service offering
further simplifies customers’ access to advanced digital services while
strengthening data security.”
In addition to easing customer use, CallVU maximizes ease of use and
flexibility for financial institutions by offering multiple ways to
verify caller identity. Organizations have the option of choosing the
type of biometric information they want to use—whether fingerprint,
facial, or a combination of both—to maximize customer security or ease
of use.
CallVU’s advanced Digital Engagement Platform helps leading
organizations around the world to automate customer experiences and
maximize digital usage in order to reduce costs, improve service and
increase sales conversions. CallVU has helped companies reduce contact
center call volumes by over 30%, cut average sales or service call
duration by over 25%, and increase sales conversion by 50%-500%. With
enhanced digital interactions – both self-service and in combination
with live calls – CallVU powers easier and more complete transactions
for both customers and agents.
About CallVU
CallVU offers an innovative Mobile Digital
Engagement Platform that blends rich digital and interactive media with
the voice channel. The company drives simple interactions to
self-service and enhances meaningful interactions to a branch-like
experience. CallVU’s platform comprises enhanced Visual IVR,
collaboration, and Service BOTs. CallVU was named a Gartner Cool Vendor
in Customer Service CRM in 2016. To learn more, visit www.callvu.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005228/en/