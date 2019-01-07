Log in
Callan : Hires Pete Keliuotis, CFA, to Lead Alternatives Consulting

01/07/2019

Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today that Pete Keliuotis, CFA, joined the firm as an executive vice president and the head of Alternatives Consulting. He started with the firm on January 2 and is based in the Summit, NJ office. He will report to Callan’s President James Callahan, CFA.

Mr. Keliuotis joins Callan from Cliffwater LLC where he was a senior managing director and a senior member of the Portfolio Advisory team, helping institutional clients build alternative investment portfolios with a focus on private assets and alternatives strategies. Prior to Cliffwater, Mr. Keliuotis was a managing director and the CEO of Strategic Investment Solutions (SIS) where he led the General and Private Markets Consulting teams and consulted to several large institutional investors. He was also a senior consultant at Mercer Investment Consulting and held positions at Hotchkis and Wiley and the Northern Trust Company. Mr. Keliuotis graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, earned his MBA in analytic finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and is a holder of the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

“For the past several years, we have been growing and strengthening our alternatives capabilities,” said Mr. Callahan. “We’re excited to have Pete come lead this now-robust platform. He’s someone we have known and respected for a long time, and believe his leadership both in research and private markets/alternatives program development will benefit our clients.”

Callan’s Private Equity and Hedge Fund Consulting teams, which include 7 dedicated team members averaging 21 years of experience, will report to Mr. Keliuotis. These teams are supported by the firm’s approximately 25-member global investment research groups and approximately 10-member performance reporting and data analysis groups. Callan’s Real Assets Consulting group will remain separate.

“Our strategic decision to grow our direct private markets capabilities has been in response to the growing needs of our client base,” said Director of Research Butch Cliff, CFA. “Pete has many years of experience leading private markets and alternatives teams and a rich understanding of institutional investor needs, which we believe will help us take our direct alternatives research and consulting capabilities to the next level.”

“Callan has an excellent reputation as a leader in research and education and a focus on putting client needs first,” said Mr. Keliuotis. “Callan is committed to developing its alternatives consulting capabilities, which is an important part of serving the increasingly diverse needs of their client base. They’ve built a great team, and I’m looking forward to leading their alternatives consulting platform.”

About Callan

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more than $2 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.


© Business Wire 2019
