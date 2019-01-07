Callan : Hires Pete Keliuotis, CFA, to Lead Alternatives Consulting

Callan,
a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today that
Pete Keliuotis, CFA, joined the firm as an executive vice president and
the head of Alternatives Consulting. He started with the firm on January
2 and is based in the Summit, NJ office. He will report to Callan’s
President James
Callahan, CFA.
Mr. Keliuotis joins Callan from Cliffwater LLC where he was a senior
managing director and a senior member of the Portfolio Advisory team,
helping institutional clients build alternative investment portfolios
with a focus on private assets and alternatives strategies. Prior to
Cliffwater, Mr. Keliuotis was a managing director and the CEO of
Strategic Investment Solutions (SIS) where he led the General and
Private Markets Consulting teams and consulted to several large
institutional investors. He was also a senior consultant at Mercer
Investment Consulting and held positions at Hotchkis and Wiley and the
Northern Trust Company. Mr. Keliuotis graduated from the University of
Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, earned his MBA in analytic finance from
the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and is a holder of
the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
“For the past several years, we have been growing and strengthening our
alternatives capabilities,” said Mr. Callahan. “We’re excited to have
Pete come lead this now-robust platform. He’s someone we have known and
respected for a long time, and believe his leadership both in research
and private markets/alternatives program development will benefit our
clients.”
Callan’s Private Equity and Hedge Fund Consulting teams, which include 7
dedicated team members averaging 21 years of experience, will report to
Mr. Keliuotis. These teams are supported by the firm’s approximately
25-member global investment research groups and approximately 10-member
performance reporting and data analysis groups. Callan’s Real Assets
Consulting group will remain separate.
“Our strategic decision to grow our direct private markets capabilities
has been in response to the growing needs of our client base,” said
Director of Research Butch
Cliff, CFA. “Pete has many years of experience leading private
markets and alternatives teams and a rich understanding of institutional
investor needs, which we believe will help us take our direct
alternatives research and consulting capabilities to the next level.”
“Callan has an excellent reputation as a leader in research and
education and a focus on putting client needs first,” said Mr.
Keliuotis. “Callan is committed to developing its alternatives
consulting capabilities, which is an important part of serving the
increasingly diverse needs of their client base. They’ve built a great
team, and I’m looking forward to leading their alternatives consulting
platform.”
About Callan
Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in
1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative,
customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research,
exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more
than $2 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the
largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S.
Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and
defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent
investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan
has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.
