Callan :'s Defined Contribution Trends Survey Reveals Focus on Plan Fees, Participant Communication, and Financial Wellness

Callan,
a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today the
results of its 2019 Defined Contribution (DC) Trends Survey. In
its 12th year, the survey offers actionable insights for
corporate defined contribution plan sponsors. You may view the survey here.
Conducted by Callan in the fall of 2018, the survey incorporates
responses of 106 plan sponsors—highlighting key themes and findings from
2018 and expectations and goals for 2019. Top priorities for the coming
year are plan fees, participant outreach, and participant financial
wellness.
“We are grateful for the tremendous participation from our clients and
non-clients in helping create such a robust survey,” said co-author and
Callan defined contribution practice leader Greg Ungerman. “Their input
helps the industry better understand the evolution and significant
growth of the defined contribution market that we’ve witnessed over the
past decade.”
The majority of survey respondents offer a 401(k) plan as the primary DC
plan (86%). Also, 85% of the DC plans surveyed offer a Roth feature—a
notable increase from 68% in 2016.
More key survey findings:
-
Fees: Plan sponsors cited the most important step in improving
fiduciary positioning in 2018 was reviewing plan fees—by a wide
margin. Also, fee payments are shifting away from participants: about
one third (32.5%) of all administrative fees were paid entirely by
participants, down significantly from 62.7% in 2017.
-
Success measurement: Plans cited participation, contribution
rates, and cost effectiveness as the most important indicators of plan
success in 2018.
-
Cybersecurity: Despite being a newsworthy topic, cybersecurity
was reported as a low priority for 2019.
-
Company match: 22% made a change to their company match policy,
with 33% increasing the match rate. These numbers are up significantly
from 2017.
-
Asset retention: 58% have a policy on asset retention, with 70%
focused on retaining assets.
-
Consultant engagement: 4 out of 5 plans work with an investment
consultant. 16% gave their consultants some level of discretion over
their plans, while 16% are unsure if their consultant has discretion.
-
Fund types: 87% of plans have a target date fund, and
75% use collective trusts in their fund lineups.
-
Recordkeeper searches: 1 in 5 plans (20%) intend to conduct a
recordkeeper search in 2019.
“With the amount of fee study and recordkeeper search project work we
see, it is not surprising that fees are the No. 1 priority for plan
sponsors in 2019,” said co-author and Callan defined contribution
consultant Jamie McAllister. “What is surprising: Over 40% of plan
sponsors said they don’t evaluate indirect revenue when calculating and
benchmarking fees. As indirect revenue can be a meaningful amount, we
feel it’s important for sponsors to consider this in their overall fee
evaluation.”
