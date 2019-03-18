Calldorado : Announces Appointment of Co-CEO

Danish based mobile-tech company, Calldorado, today announced the
appointment of Mathias Schrøder as Co-Chief Executive Officer, effective
immediately. Mr. Schrøder has served as Chief Operating Officer since
co-founding the company in April 2016. Prior to this Mr. Schrøder held a
position as COO of Austrian publishing house CIAmedia GmbH and as Chief
Product Officer in adaffix GmbH.
Calldorado has been growing exponentially since being established in
2016 and has joined the London Stock Exchange’s ELITE program for high
growth companies. “Our ability to execute quickly and effectively has
been a driving factor in Calldorado’s accelerated growth. With Mathias
as co-CEO, Calldorado strengthens its execution power and ability to
innovate,” says Claudia Dreier-Poepperl, CEO and Founder of
Calldorado.
Since the founding of Calldorado, Mathias has been spearheading product
development and commercial operations from the company’s headquarters in
Copenhagen, Denmark, and has been a vital part of the company’s strategy
and growth.
“It’s a great honor to be named co-CEO of Calldorado alongside
Claudia Dreier-Poepperl,” says Mathias Schrøder. “At Calldorado
we pride ourselves on our industry-leading combination of top-tier
technology and premium quality service for our customers. I am looking
forward to taking Calldorado to its next stage of growth and launching
new products in the market.”
About Calldorado
Calldorado enables app owners to become successful in the app economy by
improving the lifetime value of app users. The company was founded in
2016 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, but its reach is
global, supporting app publishers from all over the world. Through a
series of acquisitions and expansion, Calldorado has extended its reach
and influence in the mobile ecosystem, managing its own portfolio of
apps, acquiring apps from 3rd party publishers and operating
an app investment platform.
