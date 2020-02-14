Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Calliditas Therapeutics : - Year-End Report 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 01:14am EST

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recruitment for NefIgArd part A completed on plan and budget

"In the last quarter of 2019, we achieved a major milestone: the full recruitment of 200 patients for Part A of our pivotal Phase 3 study, NefIgArd. We continue to expect to read out top line data in Q4 2020 as projected at the start of the study, based on the 9 months treatment period. Another key event during the quarter was the acceptance by the Chinese authorities, NMPA, of the IND filed in China by Everest Medicines. The acceptance triggered one of several milestones under the agreement, resulting in a USD 5 million milestone providing additional capital for clinical development programs."

Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO

Summary of Q4 2019

October 1 - December 31, 2019

  • Net sales for the period amounted to 46.6 (-) million.
  • Net income (loss) for the period was SEK -23.1 (-44.2) million.
  • Earnings before and after dilution per share totalled SEK -0.60 (-1.26).
  • At December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 753.5 (646.2) million.

Significant events during Q4 2019, in summary

  • In October 2019, Calliditas obtained positive advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in which the agency expressed support for a conditional marketing authorization (CMA) of Calliditas lead compound Nefecon, subject as usual to the strength of the full data set presented at the time of filing.
  • In December 2019, a USD 5 million milestone payment from Everest Medicines was triggered as part of the licensing agreement pursuant to which Everest will develop and commercialize Calliditas leading drug candidate Nefecon in the Chinese region and Singapore.
  • In December 2019, the recruitment of the 200 patients needed for Part A of Calliditas pivotal Phase 3 study NefIgArd was completed. Topline readout of part A of the study is expected in Q4 2020.

Investor presentation February 14, 14:00 CET

Audio cast with teleconference, Q4 2019, February 14, 2020, 14:00 (Europe/Stockholm)

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/calliditas-therapeutics-q4-2019 

Teleconference: SE +46850558355 UK: +443333009034 US: +18446251570

Financial calendar

Publication of the annual report 2019  Week of March 30, 2020

Interim report for the period January 1 - March 31, 2020  May 14, 2020

Interim report for the period January 1 - June 30, 2020  August 13, 2020

Interim report for the period January 1 - September 30, 2020  November 12, 2020

Year-end report for the period January 1 - December 31, 2020  February 18, 2021

For further information, please contact:

Renée Aguiar-Lucande
CEO at Calliditas
Email: renee.lucander@calliditas.com  
Telephone: +46-722-52-10-06

Mikael Widell
Head of Communications at Calliditas
Email: mikael.widell@calliditas.com 
Telephone: +46-703-11-99-60

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:00 CET on February 14, 2020.

About Calliditas Therapeutics

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden. It is focused on developing high quality pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need in niche indications, in which the Company can partially or completely participate in the commercialization efforts. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area. This patented, locally acting formulation is intended for treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Calliditas Therapeutics is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and aims to commercialize Nefecon in the US. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/year-end-report-2019,c3035414

The following files are available for download:

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calliditas-therapeutics---year-end-report-2019-301005117.html

SOURCE Calliditas Therapeutics


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:09aNASDAQ : EAB Group Plc' financial statements bulletin 2019 – The Group's IFRS turnover and comparable net turnover decreased by 7%, and its loss for the period was EUR 1.5 million
PU
07:09aBW LPG : Q4 2019 Financial Results Presentation to be held on 28 February 2020
PU
07:09aSOLGOLD : Half-Yearly Financial Report
PU
07:09aPENNON : South West Water Accepts Final Determination
PU
07:09aSIRIUS MINERALS : Form 8.3 - Sirius Minerals PLC
PU
07:08aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Appoints New Executive Director for Industrial Quality and Skills
DJ
07:06aAIR FRANCE KLM : KLM apologizes after airliner crew's coronavirus toilet note sparks outrage in South Korea
RE
07:06aEXXON MOBIL : Assembly Demands Relocation of DPR, Exxonmobil to Akwa Ibom
AQ
07:06aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Osinbajo Hosts Google, Procter & Gamble Management
AQ
07:06aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Nigeria Recognised As Top Employer 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group