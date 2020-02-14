Calliditas Therapeutics : - Year-End Report 2019

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recruitment for NefIgArd part A completed on plan and budget

"In the last quarter of 2019, we achieved a major milestone: the full recruitment of 200 patients for Part A of our pivotal Phase 3 study, NefIgArd. We continue to expect to read out top line data in Q4 2020 as projected at the start of the study, based on the 9 months treatment period. Another key event during the quarter was the acceptance by the Chinese authorities, NMPA, of the IND filed in China by Everest Medicines. The acceptance triggered one of several milestones under the agreement, resulting in a USD 5 million milestone providing additional capital for clinical development programs."

Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO

Summary of Q4 2019

October 1 - December 31, 2019

Net sales for the period amounted to 46.6 (-) million.

Net income (loss) for the period was SEK -23.1 (-44.2) million.

(-44.2) million. Earnings before and after dilution per share totalled SEK -0.60 (-1.26).

(-1.26). At December 31, 2019 , cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 753.5 (646.2) million.

Significant events during Q4 2019, in summary

In October 2019 , Calliditas obtained positive advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in which the agency expressed support for a conditional marketing authorization (CMA) of Calliditas lead compound Nefecon, subject as usual to the strength of the full data set presented at the time of filing.

, Calliditas obtained positive advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in which the agency expressed support for a conditional marketing authorization (CMA) of Calliditas lead compound Nefecon, subject as usual to the strength of the full data set presented at the time of filing. In December 2019 , a USD 5 million milestone payment from Everest Medicines was triggered as part of the licensing agreement pursuant to which Everest will develop and commercialize Calliditas leading drug candidate Nefecon in the Chinese region and Singapore .

, a milestone payment from Everest Medicines was triggered as part of the licensing agreement pursuant to which Everest will develop and commercialize Calliditas leading drug candidate Nefecon in the Chinese region and . In December 2019 , the recruitment of the 200 patients needed for Part A of Calliditas pivotal Phase 3 study NefIgArd was completed. Topline readout of part A of the study is expected in Q4 2020.

About Calliditas Therapeutics

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden. It is focused on developing high quality pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need in niche indications, in which the Company can partially or completely participate in the commercialization efforts. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area. This patented, locally acting formulation is intended for treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Calliditas Therapeutics is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and aims to commercialize Nefecon in the US. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

