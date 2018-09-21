Calligo delivers successful migration to Azure Stack using Corent Technology SurPaaS® platform

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corent Technology, a leader in Azure cloud migration, optimization and SaaSification technology, today confirmed that Calligo, the data optimization and privacy specialists and Corent Technology partner, has successfully migrated its first customer to Azure Stack.



Corent's SurPaaS automates Calligo end-to-end cloud migration





The SurPaaS® platform from Corent gives Calligo the ability to analyze their customers’ on-premise or pre-existing cloud applications and workloads, optimize them for the cloud and ultimately migrate them to new, more appropriate environments. In this instance Calligo migrated a legacy customer environment hosted in Bermuda to a new Azure Stack service deployed in Toronto, Canada.

Calligo’s public and hybrid cloud platforms were the first to be designed with data privacy and sovereignty at their core, rejecting the industry’s myopic focus just on cloud basics such as uptime and scalability. Calligo is one of the first independent cloud service providers to offer Microsoft Azure Stack and has datacentres in the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, Switzerland, Canada, Singapore and Luxembourg.

“We are delighted to see this migration outcome delivered by our partner Calligo,” said Feyzi Fatehi Corent CEO. “Both companies have a total commitment to support and service customers with Azure Stack, and it is great to see the success of Calligo in this market, powered by SurPaaS®.”

“Our client has a wealth of experience in cloud technology and platforms, making precise and reliable delivery essential,” commented Julian Box, Founder and CEO, Calligo. “It is a very positive sign for our ongoing relationship with Corent that this migration was a success, and we are looking forward to equally positive joint client engagements and projects in the future.”

Corent's SurPaaS® is a fully integrated platform to automatically Analyze, Migrate, Cloudify, Paasify and if desired - SaaSify - practically any software application.

About Corent Technology:

Corent Technology, Inc. is the provider of SurPaaS platform - the emerging platform for Cloud migration and management. Corent is managed by a team of Silicon Valley veterans from Microsoft, IBM, HPE, Cisco, EMC, Oracle, and WMware among others. For more information about Corent, please visit: www.corenttech.com and to contact Corent please drop a note to info@corenttech.com .

About Calligo

Calligo is a data optimization and privacy specialist. Calligo believes that data privacy is the starting point to any interaction with data. Its unique collection of services covers the entire data journey, from capture and storage to analysis, monetization and archival - with data privacy embedded at every step. These services include public & hybrid cloud, data analytics, artificial intelligence and archival & erasure services, all supported by ‘privacy-first’ data management consultancy and specific assistance with national, international and industry-specific data protection obligations. Calligo’s public and hybrid cloud platforms were the first to be designed with data privacy at their core, rejecting the industry’s myopic focus on cloud basics such as uptime and scalability. Calligo is one of the first independent cloud service providers to offer Microsoft Azure Stack and has datacentres in the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, Switzerland, Canada, Singapore and Luxembourg. Calligo's data analytics and artificial intelligence services will be available on either a typical subscription basis, or through an innovative utility computing consumption model, making these transformative technologies accessible to all businesses regardless of size or in-house expertise.

