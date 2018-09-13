Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Calling all bands in Texas to participate in the Battle of the Bands hosted by Hub Streat Plano and Texas Select Radio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 08:20pm CEST

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 13, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Select Radio announces the 2018 Battle of the Bands at Hub Streat, a full service Culinary Entertainment Center, featuring hand crafted cocktails, craft beer, a menu for every taste from a scratch kitchen, live entertainment and a dog friendly patio.

Hub-Streat - Plano Texas

PLANO, Texas, Sep 13, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Select Radio (TexasSelectRadio.com) announces the 2018 Battle of the Bands at Hub Streat, a full service Culinary Entertainment Center, featuring hand crafted cocktails, craft beer, a menu for every taste from a scratch kitchen, live entertainment and a dog friendly patio.

Hub Streat (1212 E. 14th Street, Plano, TX, 75074) Battle of the Bands auditions will be held on Sept. 19, 2018 starting at 7:30 p.m. To participate, please email your information to: entertainment@hub.st.

25 bands will compete for the chance to receive a cash prize of $1000 on the Hub Streat Honeybee Stage.

The Battle of the Bands competition starts on October 3 and will run every Wednesday (7:30 to 10:30) until Nov. 14. Semi-Final Round will be held on November 7 and the Final Round on November 14.

The $1000 Grand Prize will be presented to the Winner on November 14.

One of the Battle of the Bands Judges will be comprised of the votes placed on the TexasSelectRadio.com web page so artists will have the opportunity to have their fans vote for them, along with judges on site.

This event is proudly sponsored by ENDO CBD Infused Water and HARD Beverages which will be on site to cheer the bands on.

Jim West, President of Hub Streat, says "Battle of the Bands is only the beginning of events planned to highlight the local community and entertainment that can be found in Plano. Hub Streat strives to offer our guests more than simply a place to eat but a home to have a personal experience in."

"Dallas has a vibrant and diverse local talent pool that has untapped potential. The partnership with TexasSelectRadio.com and Hub Streat is a natural fit to get the voices of these artists to new audiences," states Dana Verrill, Partner of Texas Select Beverage Company (Dana@TsBevco.com).


Texas Select Radio is dedicated to broadcasting all Texas Music - All the time. We are committed to doing all we can to support Great Texas Music. Sponsored by Texas Select Beverage Company.

EVENT INFORMATION AND SPONSORS:

Hub Streat: http://hub.st/

Texas Select Radio: https://texasselectradio.com/

HARD Beverages: https://www.hardbeverages.com/

Texas Select Beverage Company: https://tsbevco.com/

SOCIAL MEDIA:
Hub Streat: https://www.facebook.com/hubstreat/

Texas Select Radio: https://www.facebook.com/texasselectradio/

Instagram: #HubStreat #Texaselect

News Source: Texas Select Radio

Related link: http://TexasSelectRadio.com

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/calling-all-bands-in-texas-to-participate-in-the-battle-of-the-bands-hosted-by-hub-streat-plano-and-texas-select-radio/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:58pWall Street gains with Apple, easing trade concerns
RE
08:55pECB's Draghi should help Italy, 'not just criticise' - Salvini
RE
08:50pBOE's Carney says UK house prices would fall more than 35 percent after no-deal Brexit - the Times
RE
08:48pMURKOWSKI : U.S. Stands Ready to Help Diversify Europe’s Energy Supply
PU
08:41pArgentine peso weakens to new record low close of 39.9 per dollar
RE
08:38pOil drops two percent from four-month highs as economic concerns threaten demand
RE
08:20pCalling all bands in Texas to participate in the Battle of the Bands hosted by Hub Streat Plano and Texas Select Radio
SE
08:18pSECOND ROUND OF TARIFF-RELATED AID TO FARMERS MAY COME IN DECEMBER : Usda
RE
08:18pU.S. Budget Deficit Widened in August, Treasury Says
DJ
08:15pEx-Deerfield partners get prison in case over U.S. agency leaks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
2Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
3Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
4Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.