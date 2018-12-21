Calvert County MD : Congratulates New and Expanded Businesses

Even though Calvert County may be one of the smallest counties in Maryland, it is open for businesses of all sizes. Calvert County is home to unique mom-and-pop specialty stores, some of the nation's top Fortune 500 companies and everything in between. Join the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the Calvert County Department of Economic Development in congratulating the following new and expanded businesses.

New Businesses

Apple Greene Wine & Spirits

10121 Ward Road, Dunkirk

301-327-5080

Chick-fil-A

806 N Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick

443-968-3939

J2 Defense, LLC

97 Skipjack Road, Suite 1, Prince Frederick

410-553-0352

Jersey Mike's Subs

10107 Ward Road, Dunkirk

443-646-4443

Expansions

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McNelis Group Properties

10109 Ward Road, Dunkirk

410-657-8188

Calvert Cleaners & Tailoring

10117 Ward Road, Dunkirk

301-752-7890

Great Clips

10115 Ward Road, Dunkirk

301-327-5431

Spa One Nails

10143 Ward Road, Dunkirk

410-401-6868

For a full listing of all Calvert County businesses, please visit www.ecalvert.com/businesses. Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. These new businesses help stimulate the local economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.

For information on the Calvert County Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880; or by email at info@ecalvert.com. Like Calvert County