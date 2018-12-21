Calvert County MD : Congratulates New and Expanded Businesses

Even though Calvert County may be one of the smallest counties in Maryland, it is open for businesses of all sizes. Calvert County is home to unique mom-and-pop specialty stores, some of the nation's top Fortune 500 companies and everything in between. Join the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the Calvert County Department of Economic Development in congratulating the following new and expanded businesses.
New Businesses
Apple Greene Wine & Spirits
10121 Ward Road, Dunkirk
301-327-5080
Chick-fil-A
806 N Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick
443-968-3939
J2 Defense, LLC
97 Skipjack Road, Suite 1, Prince Frederick
410-553-0352
Jersey Mike's Subs
10107 Ward Road, Dunkirk
443-646-4443
Expansions
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McNelis Group Properties
10109 Ward Road, Dunkirk
410-657-8188
Calvert Cleaners & Tailoring
10117 Ward Road, Dunkirk
301-752-7890
Great Clips
10115 Ward Road, Dunkirk
301-327-5431
Spa One Nails
10143 Ward Road, Dunkirk
410-401-6868
For a full listing of all Calvert County businesses, please visit www.ecalvert.com/businesses. Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. These new businesses help stimulate the local economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
For information on the Calvert County Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880; or by email at info@ecalvert.com. Like Calvert County