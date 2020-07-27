Log in
Calvin Becerra is Proving the American Dream By Growing Companies Into the 8 and 9-Figure Realm

07/27/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

CORONA, CA, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calvin Becerra, a 14-year network marketing veteran, and owner of Netsulting Corp., is proving the American Dream is still alive and well with his rags-to-riches story today. 

Coming from a low-income family where he lived in government-subsidized housing, Becerra decided he wanted to break the mold and change his financial future. Today, he is 39-years-old and a million-dollar businessman with a platform that expands across more than 130 countries.

“I credit my success to the work ethic I started to develop at just 8-years-old, as well as the adversity that challenged me to rise above,” said Becerra. “Today, through Netsulting Corp, I have the pleasure of helping other businessmen and women take their business platforms and launch them into the 7-figure realm, much like I did.”

Netsulting Corp helps companies grow from hundreds of thousands and even millions in revenue, to hundreds of millions. The company does this through coaching sales professionals with a one-on-one proven method that has worked across dozens of industries. Becerra has proven himself with a variety of businesses and partners, using this experience to fortify and expand Netsulting Corp’s offerings on a weekly basis.

Becerra is also known for his ability to motivate and mentor his teams with nothing but testimony. He draws on his strengths and the hardships he’s endured throughout his life to help everyone working with him to realize their true potential. 

Today, Becerra shares his experience as a professional speaker throughout the world, gracing stages to share his story and show other kids in low income households that they have a chance.

“It’s all about your mindset, which is why I want to devote the rest of my life to sharing my story,” said Becerra.

For more information, visit: http://www.calvinbecerra.com

Contact:

Calvin Becerra
CEO
Netsulting Corp.
p: 714.488.8415
e: calvinbecerra@icloud.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
