Calyxt : to Present at Wells Fargo Securities Agribusiness Panel

Johnston, IA, Monday, August 27, 2018

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., August 23, 2018 -Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company, today announced that the Company will be participating in a roundtable discussion and presentation at the Wells Fargo SecuritiesAgribusiness Panel held at the Hilton Garden Inn Urbandale, 8600 Northpark Drive, Johnston, IA, on Monday, August 27, 2018. Prof. Daniel Voytas, Chief Scientific Officer of Calyxt, will be presenting as part of the Ag Technology panel.

Download Press Release