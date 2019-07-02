Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cambia Health Solutions Appoints Dr. April Krutka, DO, as Palliative Care Medical Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 09:46am EDT

PORTLAND, Ore., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cambia Health Solutions, a family of companies dedicated to transforming people’s journey through the health care system, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. April Krutka, DO as Cambia’s Palliative Care Medical Director.  Dr. Krutka brings almost ten years of progressive experience developing and directing palliative care business and provider strategies through the development of strategic partnerships, programs and initiatives.

Palliative care is a strategic priority for Cambia because it transforms the health care experience of people and families living with serious illness.  The company has integrated this palliative care focus across the enterprise, including philanthropy, health plan initiatives and investment strategies with the goal of helping people with serious illness to live as well as possible for as long as possible and to support their family caregivers.  

Dr. Krutka is dedicated to compassionate care. In her new role, she will provide clinical oversight for Cambia’s health plan’s personalized care support program to ensure the company’s medical policies, programs and strategies are both high quality and cost effective, improving health outcomes for members and their families. 

“Cambia’s vision is that every person with serious illness receives personalized care that is consistent with their values, goals and preferences; and that their caregivers will feel included, honored and respected,” said Peggy Maguire, Senior Vice President, Palliative Care Solutions at Cambia Health Solutions. “Having Dr. Krutka on the team will help us advance person-focused, economically sustainable care for our customers.”  

Previously as Intermountain Healthcare’s palliative care associate medical director, Dr. Krutka drove palliative care initiatives from within the health care system, creating and scaling pilot projects and software development furthering advanced illness care across Utah. In Grand Junction, Colo., she received HopeWest’s Pioneer Spirit Award for Creativity and Passion for building an innovative, full spectrum palliative care consultation service. In 2014, Dr. Krutka was awarded St. Mary’s Circle of Care Award, when her patient donated to the hospital’s foundation in her honor, citing their marked difference in quality of life. 

Dr. Krutka earned her Hospice & Palliative Medicine board certification from the University of Kansas and completed her Family Practice residency at AnMed Health in South Carolina.  She will continue to live, work and mountain bike in Salt Lake City. 

About Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is dedicated to transforming health care. We put people at the heart of everything we do as we work to make the health care system more economically-sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches nearly 70 million Americans nationwide, including more than two million people in the Pacific Northwest who are enrolled in our regional health plans. To learn more about us, visit CambiaHealth.com or Twitter.com/cambia.

Attachment 

Mary Frances
Cambia Health Solutions
503.225.4940
maryfrances.baldes@cambiahealth.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:13aAVIVA : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank
PU
10:13aAVIVA : Form 8.3 - BCA Marketplace
PU
10:12aJACOBS : Supports NASA's Artemis Moon Program, Completes Successful Ascent Abort-2 Flight Test
PR
10:11aNCR : acquires D3 Technology to expand online, mobile banking for large financial institutions
AQ
10:11aGlobal Automotive Diesel Filter Market 2019-2023 | Development of Diesel Filter with Multi-Stage Filtration Process to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
10:11aStudy Finds That arc Thrift Stores Has $2.3 Billion Impact on Colorado Economy
BU
10:10aCARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Roc South-1 drilling update
AQ
10:10aCOLLABORATE : Disclosure under asx listing rules 7.1a.4 (b) and 3.10.5a
AQ
10:10aCHALICE GOLD MINES : Chalie gold mines limited - trading halt request
AQ
10:10aCENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Range 4 Spuds
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
4AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world's largest 2019 IPO
5VALE : VALE : 07/01/2019 Vale announces dates for reporting of 2Q19 performance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About