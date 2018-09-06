Log in
Cambia Health Solutions Welcomes Faraz Shafiq as Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

09/06/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambia Health Solutions is pleased to announce Faraz Shafiq as their new Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer to lead data science and A.I. efforts. Shafiq brings over 17 years of progressive experience with technology strategy, engineering, advance analytics and product management.

0_medium_FarazShafiq.jpg
Faraz Shafiq


2_medium_Cambialogo.png


Shafiq joins Cambia from Verizon, where he worked as the Global Head of Data Science, A.I. and Internet of Things (IoT). Prior to Verizon, he led AT&T product development and management, formulating the IoT analytics strategy and offerings, IoT platform strategy and services, marketing support and formulating strategic partnerships. He has also taught graduate classes for Data Science and Strategy at University of California, Berkeley.

“Harnessing the power of data is changing the way people experience and engage with health care – but this is just the beginning. Cambia is committed to leading the industry and Faraz’s background and experience will be instrumental in bringing personalized health care experiences to people and their families,” said Jared Short, Chief Operating Officer of Cambia Health Solutions. “The tech industry mirrors health care in the massive amounts of data coming in from disparate sources and Faraz’s expertise will help us meet consumers where they’re at to create integrated, seamless and personalized solutions.”

Shafiq is an established technology thought leader and serves as an executive advisor to Airbus in Paris, a CTO member for Forbes Technology Council, and on the Board of Directors for 5G-Map.

“The wireless industry experienced an upheaval when smartphones came on the scene. I see a similar revolution coming for the health care industry that will require unconventional strategies to succeed,” said Shafiq. “I’m excited to join a company that welcomes innovative disruption in its mission to deliver the best health care experience for people and their families.”

Shafiq received his bachelor’s degree in Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering and his MBA from University of California, Berkeley.

About Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is dedicated to transforming health care. We put people at the heart of everything we do as we work to make the health care system more economically-sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches more than 70 million Americans nationwide, including more than two million people in the Pacific Northwest who are enrolled in our regional health plans. To learn more about us, visit CambiaHealth.com or Twitter.com/cambia.

Attachment 

Wen Chiu
Cambia Health Solutions
206.332.4959
wen.chiu@cambiahealth.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
