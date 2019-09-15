Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cambodia Junior National Canoe Team Members to Visit Japan as Part of Japan Exchange Program JENESYS 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Sixteen members of the Cambodia junior national canoe team are scheduled to visit Japan from September 17–25 as part of the Japan Exchange Program JENESYS 2019 promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

We invite the group to enjoy canoe-related tours and lectures in Tokyo, and then to visit Ishikawa Prefecture to participate in the 15th Japan Canoe Sprint Junior/Junior Youth Komatsu Tournament, joint practice with the Japan national team, a social gathering with high school students, and other activities, all in an effort to promote personal exchange between Japan and Cambodia through sports. Our aims with these activities are to effectively share the appeals of Japan and to further promote the future development of the sports industry in Cambodia and friendly relations between Cambodia and Japan.

We hope that participants in this program will proactively share the appeals of Japan and other information after returning to Cambodia.

For reference: Japan Exchange Program JENESYS 2019
People with the ability and future mission to deliver messages between Japan and the countries and regions of Asia and Oceania are invited and dispatched in order to promote an understanding of Japan with regard to politics, economics, society, culture, history, foreign policy, and the like, and pro-Japanese people and experts on Japan are discovered in order to strengthen Japan’s message to other countries and expand Japan’s diplomatic foundation by having the guests and dispatchees take the initiative to spread information about the diplomatic stance, appeals, and other facets of Japan.

Schedule
Tuesday, September 17
Arrive in Japan, orientation, lecture by the Japan Canoe Federation, etc.

Wednesday, September 18
Tour Sea Forest Waterway, etc.

Thursday, September 19
Travel to Ishikawa Prefecture
Courtesy visit to the Komatsu City Office
Joint practice with the Japan national team

Friday, September 20
Visit Komatsu Ltd.
Social gathering

Saturday, September 21–Monday, September 23
Participate in the 15th Japan Canoe Sprint Junior/Junior Youth Komatsu Tournament

Tuesday, September 24
Travel to Tokyo
Presentation of outcomes, etc.

Wednesday, September 25
Depart Japan


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:07pCARSALES COM : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
10:02pBANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL : Material Fact - Units
PU
10:01pOil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
RE
10:01pThe JNA Awards and KGK Group renew partnership
PR
10:01pShanghai Diamond Exchange renews its support to the JNA Awards
PR
10:01pFlight Aid, a Product to Support the Pressure Release Felt in the Ears Invented by a Dentist Based on 40 Years of Clinical Experience Using the 2MC Method Will Be Launched on the Market on September 16, 2019
BU
10:00pOil prices soar 10% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply
RE
09:59pOil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
RE
09:57pFOX US OPEN OF MOUNTAIN BIKING : Brings Global Mountain Bike Community Together to Snow Summit
BU
09:52pSIAM CEMENT PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
3DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
4Oil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
5DREAM UNLIMITED CORP : DREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Agreement to Be Acquired by Real ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group