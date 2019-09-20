Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cambodia, faced with losing European trade status, raises textile workers' wages

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 03:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee works at a factory in Kandal province, Cambodia

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodia on Friday raised next year's legal minimum wage for workers in its crucial textiles and footwear industry to $190 per month, an increase of 4.4%, amid pressure from the European Union over its human rights and political record, officials said.

The garment industry is Cambodia's largest employer, generating $7 billion for the economy each year. It faces uncertainty after the European Union (EU) in February began a process that could suspend the country's special trade preferences.

"The minimum wage for textile, garment and shoe workers for 2020 is set at $190 per month," Labour Minister Ith Sam Heng said in a directive on Friday, adding that the new wage takes effect in January.

Cambodia benefits from the EU's "Everything But Arms" (EBA) trade programme, which allows the world's least-developed countries to export most goods to the EU free of duties.

Pav Sina, president of the Collective Union Movement of Workers, said unions would accept the new hike, although it fell short of their $195 demand, after a representative vote.

"Even though this figure is not what we wanted as our position, it is positive, as Cambodia is in the midst of uncertainties of the trade preferences," Sina said.

"If our wage goes higher than countries in the region, we will also suffer," Sina said.

The EU, which accounts for more than one-third of Cambodia's exports, including garments, footwear and bicycles, in February began an 18-month consideration that could lead to the EBA suspension.

The re-examination of the European preferences began after the arrest of opposition leader Kem Sokha and the dissolution of his party, leading to longtime Prime Minister Hun Sen's party's holding all seats in parliament.

Ken Loo, Secretary General at the Garment Manufacturers Association of Cambodia (GMAC), said employers accepted the new minimum wage but were concerned about rising pay.

"We are always worried ... we are always concerned about rising wages, but we also understand that we just have to go up in line with inflation and other factors," Loo told Reuters on Friday.

(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul. Editing by Kay Johnson and Gerry Doyle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SINA CORP -0.68% 43.58 Delayed Quote.-18.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:12aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : NMB Bank Partner to Support More Trade in Nepal
PU
04:07aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Non-Domestic Producer Price Index
PU
04:07aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Consumer Confidence Index
PU
03:57aWORLD BANK : and Norinchukin Bank Raise Awareness for Food Loss and Waste
PU
03:54aJapanese MOF, BOJ, FSA officials meet to discuss markets
RE
03:51aJapan economy minister says would welcome Britain to TPP
RE
03:47aPetronas second-quarter profit grows 8%, to step up security after Saudi attacks
RE
03:42aPETROLEUM SAFETY AUTHORITY NORWAY : Equinor - Consent for drilling in the North Sea
PU
03:42aGoogle to invest 3 billion euros in European data centers
RE
03:37aCambodia, faced with losing European trade status, raises textile workers' wages
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Viettel and Nokia broadcast 5G in Ho Chi Minh City
3ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse
4U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
5Chinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue -U.S. agriculture chief

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group