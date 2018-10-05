Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cambodia hikes textile workers' minimum wage, falls short of union demands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 12:28pm CEST
Garment workers leave a factory for home after work, in Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodia on Friday raised the minimum monthly wage for workers in its crucial textiles and footwear industry to $182, an increase of seven percent, with effect from January.

The garment industry is Cambodia's largest employer, generating $7 billion for the economy each year.

Boosted by a trade pact that allows Cambodia to export luggage items to the United States free of duty, garment exports grew 16.1 percent in the first half over the corresponding 2017 period, the World Bank has said.

"The minimum wage for textile, garment and shoe workers for 2019 is set at $182 per month," Labour Minister Ith Sam Heng said in a directive on Friday, adding that the new wage takes effect from January 2019.

The current minimum wage, at $170, makes it a challenge for Cambodia to stay competitive, with some employers arguing the wage hike reduces its appeal for some firms.

"We can't anymore say we are a cheap hub for labour," said Kaing Monika, deputy secretary general of the Garment Manufacturers Association, adding that the new figure puts Cambodia on par with Vietnam for the region's highest wage.

"It will be a big test for Cambodia's competitiveness which so far has been strongly helped by better international market access."

The garment industry employs an estimated 700,000 Cambodians, helping to provide livelihoods in one of the world's poorest countries.

The new wage fell short of a proposal of $189 put forward by major unions, said Yang Sophorn, the president of the Cambodian Alliance of Trade Unions.

"I am not satisfied with $182, because it does not allow workers to live with dignity," she added, saying it did not allow them to keep up with rising prices.

(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Prak Chan Thul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:26pRed October rumbles on ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
01:25pFutures slightly lower ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
01:25pCURRENCIES : U.S. Dollar Edges Higher Ahead Of Key Jobs Report
DJ
01:22pIndonesia's forex reserves drop by $3.1 billion in September - central bank
RE
01:21pDollar builds toward six-week high as U.S. jobs data eyed
RE
01:18pPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Russian-Indian talks
PU
01:16pDollar builds toward six-week high as U.S. jobs data eyed
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2BLACKROCK : Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
4DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares plummet to four-year lows after mirror trade report
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Is Making a $300 Million Bet on Its New CEO -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.