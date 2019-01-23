Cambridge Bancorp : Announces Record Earnings for 2018 and Declares Increased Dividend 0 01/23/2019 | 08:03am EST Send by mail :

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the "Company"), the parent of Cambridge Trust Company ("Cambridge Trust"), today announced net income of $23,881,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, representing an increase of $9,065,000, or 61.2%, compared to net income of $14,816,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017. Income before income taxes was $31,088,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, representing an increase of $2,914,000, or 10.3%, compared to $28,174,000 for the same period of last year. Diluted earnings per share were $5.77 for 2018, representing a 59.8% increase over diluted earnings per share of $3.61 for 2017. Earnings in 2017 were impacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which is discussed in more detail below. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, net income was $5,306,000, representing an increase of $4,342,000, as compared to net income of $964,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Income before income taxes was $6,891,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, representing a decrease of $444,000, or 6.1%, compared to $7,335,000 for the same quarter of last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.28 for the fourth quarter of 2018, representing an increase of $1.05 over diluted earnings per share of $0.23 for the fourth quarter of 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Cambridge Bancorp, Cambridge Trust, and Optima Bank & Trust Company ("Optima") entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Optima will merge with and into Cambridge Trust in a stock and cash transaction. The transaction is anticipated to close during the second quarter of 2019 and will enhance and expand the Company's southern New Hampshire presence. Excluding merger and acquisition expenses incurred related to the pending Optima merger, net income would have been $24,026,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018 and $5,451,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Net income excluding the impact of merger expenses in 2018 and adjusted for the change in tax law in 2017 increased by $5,341,000, or 28.6%, for the year ended December 31, 2018 and $618,000, or 12.8%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. As previously reported, earnings in 2017 were impacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Effective in 2018, the change in tax law reduced the Company's federal tax rate from 35% to 21%. The change in tax law required a one-time non-cash write-down of our net deferred tax assets of $3,869,000 in 2017 as these deferred tax assets were required to be re-measured using the new lower tax rate in 2017. Removing the impact of the charge for the change in tax law, net income would have been $18,685,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017 and $4,833,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Diluted earnings per share would have been $4.55 for the year ended December 31, 2017 and $1.17 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. 2018 Highlights as Compared to 2017: Revenue of $96.6 million, an increase of 10.0%

Total Assets of $2.1 billion, an increase of $151.5 million, or 7.8%

Loan growth of $208.9 million, or 15.5%

Core deposit growth of $74.4 million, or 4.6% “We are pleased to report that the Company had a strong year of growth in 2018 as we exceeded $2 billion in assets,” noted Denis K. Sheahan, Chairman and CEO. “Cambridge Bancorp additionally posted record earnings for the year, with profitability metrics remaining strong producing a return on average assets of 1.21% and return on average shareholders’ equity of 15.35%. Our performance was driven by a continued positive trend in loan growth, which has increased $208.9 million, or 15.5%, from year end 2017, and the ability to maintain our net interest margin in a challenging rising interest rate cycle.” Balance Sheet Total assets increased $151.5 million, or 7.8%, from December 31, 2017 and were $2.1 billion as of December 31, 2018. Total loans increased $208.9 million, or 15.5%, from December 31, 2017 and stood at $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2018. The growth in total loans was due to net loan growth in the commercial real estate, residential real estate, and commercial & industrial portfolios. Commercial real estate loans increased $124.3 million from $633.6 million at December 31, 2017, to $758.0 million at December 31, 2018. Residential real estate loans increased $65.4 million from $538.9 million at December 31, 2017, to $604.3 million at December 31, 2018. Commercial & industrial loans increased $28.4 million from $65.3 million at December 31, 2017, to $93.7 million at December 31, 2018. The Company’s total investment securities portfolio increased by $13.8 million, or 3.2%, from $437.2 million at December 31, 2017 to $451.0 million at December 31, 2018. Core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits other than certificates of deposit, increased by $74.4 million, or 4.6% from December 31, 2017. The cost of total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was 0.38%, as compared to 0.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The cost of total deposits for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 0.28%, as compared to 0.19% for the year ended December 31, 2017. Total deposits at December 31, 2018 were $1.8 billion. Short-term borrowings increased from $0 at December 31, 2017 to $90.0 million at December 31, 2018, as the Company funded strong loan growth during the year. Net Interest and Dividend Income For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses increased by $923,000, or 6.2%, to $15.7 million, as compared to $14.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Interest on loans increased by $2.3 million, or 17.5%, which was driven by a combination of the impact of rising rates on our loan portfolio and net loan growth. Provision for loan losses expense increased $713,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as the Company experienced strong loan growth during the period. The Company’s net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, increased six basis points to 3.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to 3.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses increased by $4.8 million, or 8.5%, to $62.1 million, as compared to $57.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Interest on loans increased by $6.6 million, or 12.7%, which was driven by a combination of the impact of rising rates on our loan portfolio and net loan growth. Provision for loan losses expense increased $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 as the Company experienced strong loan growth during the period. The Company’s net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, increased eight basis points to 3.33% for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to 3.25% for the year ended December 31, 2017. Noninterest Income Total noninterest income increased by $463,000, or 6.1%, to $8.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $7.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, primarily as a result of higher loan related derivative income associated with the Company’s interest rate risk strategy and higher Wealth Management revenue. Noninterest income was 32.9% of total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Loan related derivative income increased $298,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, due to the volume of loan related derivative transactions executed in the fourth quarter of 2018. Wealth Management revenue increased by $195,000, or 3.3%, for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, due to higher average assets under management. Wealth Management Assets under Management and Administration decreased by $209.0 million, or 6.8%, to $2.9 billion as of December 31, 2018, as compared to $3.1 billion as of December 31, 2017, primarily as a result of net asset outflows combined with reductions in the equity markets during the year. Total noninterest income increased by $2.8 million, or 9.1%, to $33.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $30.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, primarily as a result of higher Wealth Management revenue and higher loan related derivative income. Noninterest income was 34.2% of total revenue for year ended December 31, 2018. Wealth Management revenue increased by $2.2 million, or 9.4%, for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017, due to higher average assets under management during the period. Loan related derivative income increased $871,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017, due to the volume of loan related derivative transactions executed in 2018. Noninterest income increases were partially offset by lower gains on loans held for sale of $256,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. Noninterest Expense Total noninterest expense increased by $1.8 million, or 12.2%, to $16.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $15.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, primarily driven by higher salaries and benefits expense, marketing expense, data processing expense, and merger expenses. The increase in salaries and benefits of $942,000 was driven by the combination of increased staffing to support business initiatives, higher employee benefit costs including performance based equity compensation, and the current year adoption of accounting guidance (“ASU 2017-07”) for net periodic pension costs and net periodic postretirement benefit costs. The 2018 adoption of ASU 2017-07 required that non-service related pension expense and income items no longer be included in salaries and employee benefits in the Company’s income statement. The non-service related pension expense and income items are instead included in other expenses. Previously reported salaries and employee benefits and other expenses have been restated to reflect the retrospective adoption. The retrospective application for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 was a decrease in salaries and employee benefits and an increase in other expenses of approximately $68,000. The increase of $338,000 in marketing expense was due to the increased focus of growing brand awareness within our markets. The increase of $203,000 in data processing expense was due to investments made in technology. The merger expenses of $201,000 were professional services related to the pending acquisition of Optima. Total noninterest expense increased by $4.7 million, or 7.9%, to $64.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $59.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, primarily driven by increased salaries and employee benefits expense, marketing expense, data processing expense, and merger expenses. The increase in salaries and benefits expense of $4.8 million was driven by the combination of increased staffing to support business initiatives, higher employee benefit costs including performance based equity compensation, and the adoption of ASU 2017-07. The retrospective application for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 was a decrease in salaries and employee benefits and an increase in other expenses of approximately $252,000. The increase of $609,000 in marketing was due to costs related to Cambridge Trust’s rebranding efforts, which included the development of a new brand, website, and advertising campaign. The increase of $221,000 in data processing expense was due to investments made in technology. The merger expenses of $201,000 were professional services related to the pending acquisition of Optima. Noninterest expense increases were partially offset by lower other expenses of $880,000 resulting from the adoption of ASU 2017-07 as discussed above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Asset Quality Loan quality remained sound with non-performing loans totaling $642,000, or 0.04% of total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $16.8 million, or 1.08% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2018, compared to $15.3 million, or 1.13% of total loans outstanding at year end 2017. Net loan charge offs remained low at $53,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $303,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017. Income Taxes In accordance with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the Company’s federal statutory corporate tax rate decreased from 35% to 21% effective January 1, 2018. The effective tax rate was 23.0% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to 86.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the effective tax rate was 23.2%, as compared to 47.4% for the year ended December 31, 2017. Removing the impact of the charge for the change in tax law, the effective tax rate would have been 34.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and 33.7% for the year ended December 31, 2017. Dividend & Capital On January 22, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share, which is payable on February 21, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2019. This represents an increase of $0.01 as compared to the $0.50 dividend paid in the prior quarter. The Company’s total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio increased by 36 basis points to 7.95% as of December 31, 2018, as compared to 7.59% as of December 31, 2017. Book value per share grew by $4.43, or 12.2%, to $40.67 as of December 31, 2018, as compared to $36.24 as of December 31, 2017. About Cambridge Bancorp Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 128-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $2.1 billion in assets and 10 Massachusetts locations in Cambridge, Boston, Belmont, Concord, Lexington, and Weston. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England’s leaders in private banking and wealth management with $2.9 billion in client assets under management and administration. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The accompanying unaudited condensed interim and annual consolidated financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is posted in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.cambridgetrust.com. Forward-looking Statements Certain statements herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements about the Company and its industry involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding the Company’s future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions being less favorable than expected, disruptions to the credit and financial markets, weakness in the real estate market, legislative, regulatory or accounting changes that adversely affect the Company’s business and/or competitive position, the Dodd-Frank Act’s consumer protection regulations, disruptions in the Company’s ability to access the capital markets and other factors that are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year end December 31, 2017, which the Company filed on March 21, 2018. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED QUARTERLY RESULTS December 31, 2018 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and Dividend Income $ 18,385 $ 15,744 $ 69,055 $ 61,191 Interest Expense 1,975 970 5,467 3,587 Net Interest and Dividend Income 16,410 14,774 63,588 57,604 Provision for Loan Losses 715 2 1,502 362 Noninterest Income 8,038 7,575 32,989 30,224 Noninterest Expense 16,842 15,012 63,987 59,292 Income Before Income Taxes 6,891 7,335 31,088 28,174 Income Tax Expense 1,585 6,371 7,207 13,358 Net Income $ 5,306 $ 964 $ 23,881 $ 14,816 Data Per Common Share: Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.29 $ 0.24 $ 5.82 $ 3.64 Diluted Earnings Per Share 1.28 0.23 5.77 3.61 Dividends Declared Per Share 0.50 0.47 1.96 1.86 Avg. Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 4,065,681 4,038,948 4,061,529 4,030,530 Diluted 4,102,546 4,073,707 4,098,633 4,065,754 Selected Operating Ratios: Net Interest Margin, FTE 3.32 % 3.26 % 3.33 % 3.25 % Cost of Funds 0.40 % 0.21 % 0.28 % 0.20 % Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 0.59 % 0.31 % 0.43 % 0.29 % Cost of Deposits 0.38 % 0.22 % 0.28 % 0.19 % Return on Average Assets 1.04 % 0.20 % 1.21 % 0.79 % Return on Average Equity 12.95 % 2.61 % 15.35 % 10.47 % Efficiency Ratio 68.89 % 67.17 % 66.25 % 67.51 % December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Total Assets $ 2,101,384 $ 1,949,934 Total Loans 1,559,772 1,350,899 Non-Performing Loans 642 1,298 Allowance for Loan Losses 16,768 15,320 Allowance to Total Loans 1.08 % 1.13 % Total Deposits 1,811,410 1,775,400 Total Shareholders’ Equity 167,026 147,957 Total Shareholders’ Equity to Total Assets 7.95 % 7.59 % Wealth Management AUM 2,759,547 2,971,322 Wealth Management AUM & AUA 2,876,702 3,085,669 Book Value Per Share 40.67 36.24 CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (dollars in thousands, except par value) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,473 $ 103,591 Investment securities Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $172,290 and $208,911, respectively) 168,163 205,017 Held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $281,310 and $233,554, respectively) 282,869 232,188 Total investment securities 451,032 437,205 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value — — Loans Residential mortgage 604,331 538,920 Commercial mortgage 757,957 633,649 Home equity 69,336 74,444 Commercial & Industrial 93,712 65,295 Consumer 34,436 38,591 Total loans 1,559,772 1,350,899 Less: allowance for loan losses (16,768 ) (15,320 ) Net loans 1,543,004 1,335,579 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Stock, at cost 6,844 4,242 Bank owned life insurance 30,933 31,083 Banking premises and equipment, net 8,578 9,310 Deferred income taxes, net 8,717 8,273 Accrued interest receivable 5,762 5,128 Other assets 28,041 15,523 Total assets $ 2,101,384 $ 1,949,934 Liabilities Deposits Demand $ 494,492 $ 493,613 Interest bearing checking 431,702 462,957 Money market 135,585 69,259 Savings 628,212 589,741 Certificates of deposit 121,419 159,830 Total deposits 1,811,410 1,775,400 Short-term borrowings 90,000 — Long-term borrowings 3,409 3,579 Other liabilities 29,539 22,998 Total liabilities 1,934,358 1,801,977 Shareholders’ Equity Common stock, par value $1.00; Authorized 10,000,000 shares; Outstanding: 4,107,051 shares and 4,082,188 shares, respectively 4,107 4,082 Additional paid-in capital 38,271 35,663 Retained earnings 131,135 114,093 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,487 ) (5,881 ) Total shareholders’ equity 167,026 147,957 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,101,384 $ 1,949,934 CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (dollars in thousands, except share data) Interest and dividend income Interest on taxable loans $ 15,623 $ 13,272 $ 57,941 $ 51,238 Interest on tax-exempt loans 92 105 371 496 Interest on taxable investment securities 1,887 1,559 7,457 6,321 Interest on tax-exempt investment securities 587 634 2,404 2,600 Dividends on FHLB of Boston stock 85 53 287 245 Interest on overnight investments 111 121 595 291 Total interest and dividend income 18,385 15,744 69,055 61,191 Interest expense Interest on deposits 1,733 942 5,023 3,125 Interest on borrowed funds 242 28 444 462 Total interest expense 1,975 970 5,467 3,587 Net interest and dividend income 16,410 14,774 63,588 57,604 Provision for Loan Losses 715 2 1,502 362 Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 15,695 14,772 62,086 57,242 Noninterest income Wealth management revenue 6,147 5,952 25,191 23,029 Deposit account fees 765 755 3,071 3,142 ATM/Debit card income 305 303 1,180 1,182 Bank owned life insurance income 133 136 526 584 Gain (loss) on disposition of investment securities — — 2 (3 ) Gain on loans held for sale 17 31 99 355 Loan related derivative income 431 133 1,651 780 Other income 240 265 1,269 1,155 Total noninterest income 8,038 7,575 32,989 30,224 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 10,370 9,428 41,212 36,455 Occupancy and equipment 2,336 2,178 9,072 9,114 Data processing 1,329 1,126 5,177 4,956 Professional services 781 724 3,258 3,374 Marketing 860 522 2,229 1,620 FDIC Insurance 137 163 574 629 Merger expenses 201 — 201 — Other expenses 828 871 2,264 3,144 Total noninterest expense 16,842 15,012 63,987 59,292 Income before income taxes 6,891 7,335 31,088 28,174 Income tax expense 1,585 6,371 7,207 13,358 Net income $ 5,306 $ 964 $ 23,881 $ 14,816 Share data: Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 4,065,681 4,038,948 4,061,529 4,030,530 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 4,102,546 4,073,707 4,098,633 4,065,754 Basic earnings per share $ 1.29 $ 0.24 $ 5.82 $ 3.64 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.28 $ 0.23 $ 5.77 $ 3.61 CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Paid (1) (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Interest-earning assets Loans (2) Taxable $ 1,407,079 $ 57,941 4.12 % $ 1,318,284 $ 51,238 3.89 % Tax-exempt 10,158 469 4.62 15,057 764 5.07 Securities available for sale (3) Taxable 194,419 3,202 1.65 248,787 4,011 1.61 Securities held to maturity Taxable 189,120 4,255 2.25 111,452 2,310 2.07 Tax-exempt 76,966 3,043 3.95 81,528 4,000 4.91 Cash and due from banks 45,365 595 1.31 41,888 291 0.69 Total interest-earning assets (4) 1,923,107 69,505 3.61 % 1,816,996 62,614 3.45 % Non interest-earning assets 73,330 73,532 Allowance for loan losses (15,857 ) (15,392 ) Total assets $ 1,980,580 $ 1,875,136 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits Checking accounts $ 409,178 $ 247 0.06 % $ 394,132 $ 131 0.03 % Savings accounts 624,421 2,900 0.46 571,659 1,457 0.25 Money market accounts 93,449 597 0.64 68,891 103 0.15 Certificates of deposit 134,007 1,279 0.95 166,410 1,434 0.86 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,261,055 5,023 0.40 % 1,201,092 3,125 0.26 % Other borrowed funds 18,671 444 2.38 36,074 462 1.28 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,279,726 5,467 0.43 % 1,237,166 3,587 0.29 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities Demand deposits 521,091 470,871 Other liabilities 24,217 25,611 Total liabilities 1,825,034 1,733,648 Shareholders’ equity 155,546 141,488 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $ 1,980,580 $ 1,875,136 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 64,038 59,027 Less taxable equivalent adjustment (737 ) (1,668 ) Net interest income $ 63,301 $ 57,359 Net interest spread (5) 3.19 % 3.16 % Net interest margin (6) 3.33 % 3.25 % (1) Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 35% in 2017. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding. (3) Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost. (4) Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance and dividend income is excluded from interest-earning assets. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005100/en/

