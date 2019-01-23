|
Cambridge Bancorp : Announces Record Earnings for 2018 and Declares Increased Dividend
01/23/2019 | 08:03am EST
Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the “Company”), the parent of
Cambridge Trust Company (“Cambridge Trust”), today announced net income
of $23,881,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, representing an
increase of $9,065,000, or 61.2%, compared to net income of $14,816,000
for the year ended December 31, 2017. Income before income taxes was
$31,088,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, representing an
increase of $2,914,000, or 10.3%, compared to $28,174,000 for the same
period of last year. Diluted earnings per share were $5.77 for 2018,
representing a 59.8% increase over diluted earnings per share of $3.61
for 2017. Earnings in 2017 were impacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of
2017, which is discussed in more detail below.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, net income was $5,306,000,
representing an increase of $4,342,000, as compared to net income of
$964,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Income before income
taxes was $6,891,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018,
representing a decrease of $444,000, or 6.1%, compared to $7,335,000 for
the same quarter of last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.28 for
the fourth quarter of 2018, representing an increase of $1.05 over
diluted earnings per share of $0.23 for the fourth quarter of 2017.
In the fourth quarter of 2018, Cambridge Bancorp, Cambridge Trust, and
Optima Bank & Trust Company (“Optima”) entered into a definitive
agreement pursuant to which Optima will merge with and into Cambridge
Trust in a stock and cash transaction. The transaction is anticipated to
close during the second quarter of 2019 and will enhance and expand the
Company’s southern New Hampshire presence. Excluding merger and
acquisition expenses incurred related to the pending Optima merger, net
income would have been $24,026,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018
and $5,451,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Net income
excluding the impact of merger expenses in 2018 and adjusted for the
change in tax law in 2017 increased by $5,341,000, or 28.6%, for the
year ended December 31, 2018 and $618,000, or 12.8%, for the quarter
ended December 31, 2018.
As previously reported, earnings in 2017 were impacted by the Tax Cuts
and Jobs Act of 2017. Effective in 2018, the change in tax law reduced
the Company’s federal tax rate from 35% to 21%. The change in tax law
required a one-time non-cash write-down of our net deferred tax assets
of $3,869,000 in 2017 as these deferred tax assets were required to be
re-measured using the new lower tax rate in 2017. Removing the impact of
the charge for the change in tax law, net income would have been
$18,685,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017 and $4,833,000 for the
quarter ended December 31, 2017. Diluted earnings per share would have
been $4.55 for the year ended December 31, 2017 and $1.17 for the
quarter ended December 31, 2017.
2018 Highlights as Compared to 2017:
-
Revenue of $96.6 million, an increase of 10.0%
-
Total Assets of $2.1 billion, an increase of $151.5 million, or 7.8%
-
Loan growth of $208.9 million, or 15.5%
-
Core deposit growth of $74.4 million, or 4.6%
“We are pleased to report that the Company had a strong year of growth
in 2018 as we exceeded $2 billion in assets,” noted Denis K. Sheahan,
Chairman and CEO. “Cambridge Bancorp additionally posted record earnings
for the year, with profitability metrics remaining strong producing a
return on average assets of 1.21% and return on average shareholders’
equity of 15.35%. Our performance was driven by a continued positive
trend in loan growth, which has increased $208.9 million, or 15.5%, from
year end 2017, and the ability to maintain our net interest margin in a
challenging rising interest rate cycle.”
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $151.5 million, or 7.8%, from December 31, 2017
and were $2.1 billion as of December 31, 2018.
Total loans increased $208.9 million, or 15.5%, from December 31, 2017
and stood at $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2018. The growth in total
loans was due to net loan growth in the commercial real estate,
residential real estate, and commercial & industrial portfolios.
Commercial real estate loans increased $124.3 million from $633.6
million at December 31, 2017, to $758.0 million at December 31, 2018.
Residential real estate loans increased $65.4 million from $538.9
million at December 31, 2017, to $604.3 million at December 31, 2018.
Commercial & industrial loans increased $28.4 million from $65.3 million
at December 31, 2017, to $93.7 million at December 31, 2018.
The Company’s total investment securities portfolio increased by $13.8
million, or 3.2%, from $437.2 million at December 31, 2017 to $451.0
million at December 31, 2018.
Core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits other than
certificates of deposit, increased by $74.4 million, or 4.6% from
December 31, 2017. The cost of total deposits for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018 was 0.38%, as compared to 0.22% for the quarter ended
December 31, 2017. The cost of total deposits for the year ended
December 31, 2018 was 0.28%, as compared to 0.19% for the year ended
December 31, 2017. Total deposits at December 31, 2018 were $1.8 billion.
Short-term borrowings increased from $0 at December 31, 2017 to $90.0
million at December 31, 2018, as the Company funded strong loan growth
during the year.
Net Interest and Dividend Income
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, net interest and dividend
income after provision for loan losses increased by $923,000, or 6.2%,
to $15.7 million, as compared to $14.8 million for the quarter ended
December 31, 2017. Interest on loans increased by $2.3 million, or
17.5%, which was driven by a combination of the impact of rising rates
on our loan portfolio and net loan growth. Provision for loan losses
expense increased $713,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as
the Company experienced strong loan growth during the period. The
Company’s net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis,
increased six basis points to 3.32% for the quarter ended December 31,
2018, as compared to 3.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, net interest and dividend income
after provision for loan losses increased by $4.8 million, or 8.5%, to
$62.1 million, as compared to $57.2 million for the year ended
December 31, 2017. Interest on loans increased by $6.6 million, or
12.7%, which was driven by a combination of the impact of rising rates
on our loan portfolio and net loan growth. Provision for loan losses
expense increased $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 as
the Company experienced strong loan growth during the period. The
Company’s net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis,
increased eight basis points to 3.33% for the year ended December 31,
2018, as compared to 3.25% for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income increased by $463,000, or 6.1%, to $8.0 million
for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $7.6 million for
the quarter ended December 31, 2017, primarily as a result of higher
loan related derivative income associated with the Company’s interest
rate risk strategy and higher Wealth Management revenue. Noninterest
income was 32.9% of total revenue for the quarter ended December 31,
2018. Loan related derivative income increased $298,000 for the fourth
quarter of 2018, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, due to the
volume of loan related derivative transactions executed in the fourth
quarter of 2018. Wealth Management revenue increased by $195,000, or
3.3%, for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to the fourth quarter
of 2017, due to higher average assets under management. Wealth
Management Assets under Management and Administration decreased by
$209.0 million, or 6.8%, to $2.9 billion as of December 31, 2018, as
compared to $3.1 billion as of December 31, 2017, primarily as a result
of net asset outflows combined with reductions in the equity markets
during the year.
Total noninterest income increased by $2.8 million, or 9.1%, to $33.0
million for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $30.2
million for the year ended December 31, 2017, primarily as a result of
higher Wealth Management revenue and higher loan related derivative
income. Noninterest income was 34.2% of total revenue for year ended
December 31, 2018. Wealth Management revenue increased by $2.2 million,
or 9.4%, for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the year
ended December 31, 2017, due to higher average assets under management
during the period. Loan related derivative income increased $871,000 for
the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended
December 31, 2017, due to the volume of loan related derivative
transactions executed in 2018.
Noninterest income increases were partially offset by lower gains on
loans held for sale of $256,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, as
compared to the year ended December 31, 2017.
Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense increased by $1.8 million, or 12.2%, to $16.8
million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $15.0
million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, primarily driven by
higher salaries and benefits expense, marketing expense, data processing
expense, and merger expenses. The increase in salaries and benefits of
$942,000 was driven by the combination of increased staffing to support
business initiatives, higher employee benefit costs including
performance based equity compensation, and the current year adoption of
accounting guidance (“ASU 2017-07”) for net periodic pension costs and
net periodic postretirement benefit costs. The 2018 adoption of ASU
2017-07 required that non-service related pension expense and income
items no longer be included in salaries and employee benefits in the
Company’s income statement. The non-service related pension expense and
income items are instead included in other expenses. Previously reported
salaries and employee benefits and other expenses have been restated to
reflect the retrospective adoption. The retrospective application for
the quarter ended December 31, 2017 was a decrease in salaries and
employee benefits and an increase in other expenses of approximately
$68,000. The increase of $338,000 in marketing expense was due to the
increased focus of growing brand awareness within our markets. The
increase of $203,000 in data processing expense was due to investments
made in technology. The merger expenses of $201,000 were professional
services related to the pending acquisition of Optima.
Total noninterest expense increased by $4.7 million, or 7.9%, to $64.0
million for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $59.3
million for the year ended December 31, 2017, primarily driven by
increased salaries and employee benefits expense, marketing expense,
data processing expense, and merger expenses. The increase in salaries
and benefits expense of $4.8 million was driven by the combination of
increased staffing to support business initiatives, higher employee
benefit costs including performance based equity compensation, and the
adoption of ASU 2017-07. The retrospective application for the twelve
months ended December 31, 2017 was a decrease in salaries and employee
benefits and an increase in other expenses of approximately $252,000.
The increase of $609,000 in marketing was due to costs related to
Cambridge Trust’s rebranding efforts, which included the development of
a new brand, website, and advertising campaign. The increase of $221,000
in data processing expense was due to investments made in technology.
The merger expenses of $201,000 were professional services related to
the pending acquisition of Optima.
Noninterest expense increases were partially offset by lower other
expenses of $880,000 resulting from the adoption of ASU 2017-07 as
discussed above for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, as
compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.
Asset Quality
Loan quality remained sound with non-performing loans totaling $642,000,
or 0.04% of total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2018. The
allowance for loan losses was $16.8 million, or 1.08% of total loans
outstanding at December 31, 2018, compared to $15.3 million, or 1.13% of
total loans outstanding at year end 2017. Net loan charge offs remained
low at $53,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to
$303,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Income Taxes
In accordance with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the Company’s
federal statutory corporate tax rate decreased from 35% to 21% effective
January 1, 2018. The effective tax rate was 23.0% for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018, as compared to 86.9% for the quarter ended
December 31, 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the effective
tax rate was 23.2%, as compared to 47.4% for the year ended December 31,
2017. Removing the impact of the charge for the change in tax law, the
effective tax rate would have been 34.1% for the quarter ended December
31, 2017 and 33.7% for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Dividend & Capital
On January 22, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared an
increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share, which is payable
on February 21, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of
business on February 7, 2019. This represents an increase of $0.01 as
compared to the $0.50 dividend paid in the prior quarter.
The Company’s total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio increased
by 36 basis points to 7.95% as of December 31, 2018, as compared to
7.59% as of December 31, 2017. Book value per share grew by $4.43, or
12.2%, to $40.67 as of December 31, 2018, as compared to $36.24 as of
December 31, 2017.
About Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is
based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a
128-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately
$2.1 billion in assets and 10 Massachusetts locations in Cambridge,
Boston, Belmont, Concord, Lexington, and Weston. Cambridge Trust Company
is one of New England’s leaders in private banking and wealth management
with $2.9 billion in client assets under management and administration.
The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston, Massachusetts
and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim and annual consolidated
financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited
consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the
Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is posted in the investor
relations section of the Company’s website at www.cambridgetrust.com.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” as
defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such
forward-looking statements about the Company and its industry involve
substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of
current or historical fact, including statements regarding the Company’s
future financial condition, results of operations, business plans,
liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or
regulations applicable to the Company, are forward-looking statements.
Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,”
“forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “should,”
and other similar expressions are intended to identify these
forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated
results. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following:
economic conditions being less favorable than expected, disruptions to
the credit and financial markets, weakness in the real estate market,
legislative, regulatory or accounting changes that adversely affect the
Company’s business and/or competitive position, the Dodd-Frank Act’s
consumer protection regulations, disruptions in the Company’s ability to
access the capital markets and other factors that are described in the
Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year end December 31, 2017, which
the Company filed on March 21, 2018. The Company does not undertake, and
specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of
any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to
reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or
circumstances after the date of such statements. You are cautioned not
to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
UNAUDITED QUARTERLY RESULTS
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and Dividend Income
|
|
|
|
$
|
18,385
|
|
|
$
|
15,744
|
|
|
$
|
69,055
|
|
|
$
|
61,191
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
1,975
|
|
|
|
970
|
|
|
|
5,467
|
|
|
|
3,587
|
|
Net Interest and Dividend Income
|
|
|
|
|
16,410
|
|
|
|
14,774
|
|
|
|
63,588
|
|
|
|
57,604
|
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
|
|
|
715
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1,502
|
|
|
|
362
|
|
Noninterest Income
|
|
|
|
|
8,038
|
|
|
|
7,575
|
|
|
|
32,989
|
|
|
|
30,224
|
|
Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
16,842
|
|
|
|
15,012
|
|
|
|
63,987
|
|
|
|
59,292
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
6,891
|
|
|
|
7,335
|
|
|
|
31,088
|
|
|
|
28,174
|
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
|
|
|
1,585
|
|
|
|
6,371
|
|
|
|
7,207
|
|
|
|
13,358
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,306
|
|
|
$
|
964
|
|
|
$
|
23,881
|
|
|
$
|
14,816
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Data Per Common Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
5.82
|
|
|
$
|
3.64
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
1.28
|
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
|
5.77
|
|
|
|
3.61
|
|
Dividends Declared Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
0.47
|
|
|
|
1.96
|
|
|
|
1.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg. Common Shares Outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
4,065,681
|
|
|
|
4,038,948
|
|
|
|
4,061,529
|
|
|
|
4,030,530
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
4,102,546
|
|
|
|
4,073,707
|
|
|
|
4,098,633
|
|
|
|
4,065,754
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected Operating Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin, FTE
|
|
|
|
|
3.32
|
%
|
|
|
3.26
|
%
|
|
|
3.33
|
%
|
|
|
3.25
|
%
|
Cost of Funds
|
|
|
|
|
0.40
|
%
|
|
|
0.21
|
%
|
|
|
0.28
|
%
|
|
|
0.20
|
%
|
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
0.59
|
%
|
|
|
0.31
|
%
|
|
|
0.43
|
%
|
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
Cost of Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
0.38
|
%
|
|
|
0.22
|
%
|
|
|
0.28
|
%
|
|
|
0.19
|
%
|
Return on Average Assets
|
|
|
|
|
1.04
|
%
|
|
|
0.20
|
%
|
|
|
1.21
|
%
|
|
|
0.79
|
%
|
Return on Average Equity
|
|
|
|
|
12.95
|
%
|
|
|
2.61
|
%
|
|
|
15.35
|
%
|
|
|
10.47
|
%
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
68.89
|
%
|
|
|
67.17
|
%
|
|
|
66.25
|
%
|
|
|
67.51
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,101,384
|
|
|
$
|
1,949,934
|
|
Total Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,559,772
|
|
|
|
1,350,899
|
|
Non-Performing Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
642
|
|
|
|
1,298
|
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,768
|
|
|
|
15,320
|
|
Allowance to Total Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.08
|
%
|
|
|
1.13
|
%
|
Total Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,811,410
|
|
|
|
1,775,400
|
|
Total Shareholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
167,026
|
|
|
|
147,957
|
|
Total Shareholders’ Equity to Total Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.95
|
%
|
|
|
7.59
|
%
|
Wealth Management AUM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,759,547
|
|
|
|
2,971,322
|
|
Wealth Management AUM & AUA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,876,702
|
|
|
|
3,085,669
|
|
Book Value Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40.67
|
|
|
|
36.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands, except par value)
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
18,473
|
|
|
$
|
103,591
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $172,290 and
$208,911, respectively)
|
|
|
|
|
168,163
|
|
|
|
205,017
|
|
Held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $281,310 and
$233,554, respectively)
|
|
|
|
|
282,869
|
|
|
|
232,188
|
|
Total investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
451,032
|
|
|
|
437,205
|
|
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
604,331
|
|
|
|
538,920
|
|
Commercial mortgage
|
|
|
|
|
757,957
|
|
|
|
633,649
|
|
Home equity
|
|
|
|
|
69,336
|
|
|
|
74,444
|
|
Commercial & Industrial
|
|
|
|
|
93,712
|
|
|
|
65,295
|
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
34,436
|
|
|
|
38,591
|
|
Total loans
|
|
|
|
|
1,559,772
|
|
|
|
1,350,899
|
|
Less: allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
(16,768
|
)
|
|
|
(15,320
|
)
|
Net loans
|
|
|
|
|
1,543,004
|
|
|
|
1,335,579
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Stock, at cost
|
|
|
|
|
6,844
|
|
|
|
4,242
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|
|
|
30,933
|
|
|
|
31,083
|
|
Banking premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
|
8,578
|
|
|
|
9,310
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
|
|
8,717
|
|
|
|
8,273
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|
|
|
5,762
|
|
|
|
5,128
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
28,041
|
|
|
|
15,523
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,101,384
|
|
|
$
|
1,949,934
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand
|
|
|
|
$
|
494,492
|
|
|
$
|
493,613
|
|
Interest bearing checking
|
|
|
|
|
431,702
|
|
|
|
462,957
|
|
Money market
|
|
|
|
|
135,585
|
|
|
|
69,259
|
|
Savings
|
|
|
|
|
628,212
|
|
|
|
589,741
|
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
|
|
|
121,419
|
|
|
|
159,830
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
|
|
1,811,410
|
|
|
|
1,775,400
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
90,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
3,409
|
|
|
|
3,579
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
29,539
|
|
|
|
22,998
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
1,934,358
|
|
|
|
1,801,977
|
|
Shareholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $1.00; Authorized 10,000,000 shares;
Outstanding: 4,107,051
shares and 4,082,188 shares, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
4,107
|
|
|
|
4,082
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
|
38,271
|
|
|
|
35,663
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
131,135
|
|
|
|
114,093
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
|
(6,487
|
)
|
|
|
(5,881
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
167,026
|
|
|
|
147,957
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,101,384
|
|
|
$
|
1,949,934
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
|
Interest and dividend income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on taxable loans
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,623
|
|
|
$
|
13,272
|
|
|
$
|
57,941
|
|
|
$
|
51,238
|
|
Interest on tax-exempt loans
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
|
496
|
|
Interest on taxable investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
1,887
|
|
|
|
1,559
|
|
|
|
7,457
|
|
|
|
6,321
|
|
Interest on tax-exempt investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
587
|
|
|
|
634
|
|
|
|
2,404
|
|
|
|
2,600
|
|
Dividends on FHLB of Boston stock
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
|
245
|
|
Interest on overnight investments
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
595
|
|
|
|
291
|
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
|
|
|
|
18,385
|
|
|
|
15,744
|
|
|
|
69,055
|
|
|
|
61,191
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
|
|
|
|
1,733
|
|
|
|
942
|
|
|
|
5,023
|
|
|
|
3,125
|
|
Interest on borrowed funds
|
|
|
|
|
242
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
444
|
|
|
|
462
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
1,975
|
|
|
|
970
|
|
|
|
5,467
|
|
|
|
3,587
|
|
Net interest and dividend income
|
|
|
|
|
16,410
|
|
|
|
14,774
|
|
|
|
63,588
|
|
|
|
57,604
|
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
|
|
|
715
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1,502
|
|
|
|
362
|
|
Net interest and dividend income after provision for
loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
15,695
|
|
|
|
14,772
|
|
|
|
62,086
|
|
|
|
57,242
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wealth management revenue
|
|
|
|
|
6,147
|
|
|
|
5,952
|
|
|
|
25,191
|
|
|
|
23,029
|
|
Deposit account fees
|
|
|
|
|
765
|
|
|
|
755
|
|
|
|
3,071
|
|
|
|
3,142
|
|
ATM/Debit card income
|
|
|
|
|
305
|
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
|
1,180
|
|
|
|
1,182
|
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
|
|
526
|
|
|
|
584
|
|
Gain (loss) on disposition of investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Gain on loans held for sale
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
355
|
|
Loan related derivative income
|
|
|
|
|
431
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
|
1,651
|
|
|
|
780
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
|
1,269
|
|
|
|
1,155
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
8,038
|
|
|
|
7,575
|
|
|
|
32,989
|
|
|
|
30,224
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
|
|
10,370
|
|
|
|
9,428
|
|
|
|
41,212
|
|
|
|
36,455
|
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
2,336
|
|
|
|
2,178
|
|
|
|
9,072
|
|
|
|
9,114
|
|
Data processing
|
|
|
|
|
1,329
|
|
|
|
1,126
|
|
|
|
5,177
|
|
|
|
4,956
|
|
Professional services
|
|
|
|
|
781
|
|
|
|
724
|
|
|
|
3,258
|
|
|
|
3,374
|
|
Marketing
|
|
|
|
|
860
|
|
|
|
522
|
|
|
|
2,229
|
|
|
|
1,620
|
|
FDIC Insurance
|
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
574
|
|
|
|
629
|
|
Merger expenses
|
|
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
|
|
828
|
|
|
|
871
|
|
|
|
2,264
|
|
|
|
3,144
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
|
16,842
|
|
|
|
15,012
|
|
|
|
63,987
|
|
|
|
59,292
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
6,891
|
|
|
|
7,335
|
|
|
|
31,088
|
|
|
|
28,174
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
1,585
|
|
|
|
6,371
|
|
|
|
7,207
|
|
|
|
13,358
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,306
|
|
|
$
|
964
|
|
|
$
|
23,881
|
|
|
$
|
14,816
|
|
Share data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic
|
|
|
|
|
4,065,681
|
|
|
|
4,038,948
|
|
|
|
4,061,529
|
|
|
|
4,030,530
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted
|
|
|
|
|
4,102,546
|
|
|
|
4,073,707
|
|
|
|
4,098,633
|
|
|
|
4,065,754
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
5.82
|
|
|
$
|
3.64
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.28
|
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
5.77
|
|
|
$
|
3.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
|
Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)
|
|
|
Rate
Earned/
Paid (1)
|
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
|
Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)
|
|
|
Rate
Earned/
Paid (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,477,038
|
|
|
$
|
15,623
|
|
|
|
4.20
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,335,652
|
|
|
$
|
13,272
|
|
|
|
3.94
|
%
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
|
|
|
9,799
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
4.70
|
|
|
|
12,502
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
5.17
|
|
Securities available for sale (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
|
|
|
177,090
|
|
|
|
753
|
|
|
|
1.69
|
|
|
|
212,230
|
|
|
|
853
|
|
|
|
1.59
|
|
Securities held to maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
|
|
|
194,914
|
|
|
|
1,134
|
|
|
|
2.31
|
|
|
|
140,040
|
|
|
|
706
|
|
|
|
2.00
|
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
|
|
|
75,509
|
|
|
|
743
|
|
|
|
3.90
|
|
|
|
80,057
|
|
|
|
975
|
|
|
|
4.83
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
|
|
|
35,122
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
1.25
|
|
|
|
60,111
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
0.80
|
|
Total interest-earning assets (4)
|
|
|
|
|
1,969,472
|
|
|
|
18,480
|
|
|
|
3.72
|
%
|
|
|
1,840,592
|
|
|
|
16,090
|
|
|
|
3.47
|
%
|
Non interest-earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
78,638
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
72,940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
(16,318
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(15,511
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,031,792
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,898,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checking accounts
|
|
|
|
$
|
392,816
|
|
|
$
|
81
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
%
|
|
$
|
389,305
|
|
|
$
|
47
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
Savings accounts
|
|
|
|
|
637,434
|
|
|
|
993
|
|
|
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
613,847
|
|
|
|
506
|
|
|
|
0.33
|
|
Money market accounts
|
|
|
|
|
136,923
|
|
|
|
336
|
|
|
|
0.97
|
|
|
|
62,503
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
|
|
|
117,165
|
|
|
|
323
|
|
|
|
1.09
|
|
|
|
161,286
|
|
|
|
365
|
|
|
|
0.90
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
1,284,338
|
|
|
|
1,733
|
|
|
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
1,226,941
|
|
|
|
942
|
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
Other borrowed funds
|
|
|
|
|
38,375
|
|
|
|
242
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
|
|
|
6,708
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
1.66
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
1,322,713
|
|
|
|
1,975
|
|
|
|
0.59
|
%
|
|
|
1,233,649
|
|
|
|
970
|
|
|
|
0.31
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
|
|
|
|
521,993
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
490,618
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
24,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27,328
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
1,869,206
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,751,595
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
162,586
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
146,426
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,031,792
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,898,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,505
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,120
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less taxable equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(180
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(399
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,721
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread (5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.13
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.16
|
%
|
Net interest margin (6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.32
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.26
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a
federal tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 35% in 2017.
|
(2)
|
|
Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding.
|
(3)
|
|
Average balances of securities available for sale calculated
utilizing amortized cost.
|
(4)
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance and dividend income is excluded
from interest-earning assets.
|
(5)
|
|
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted
average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average
cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(6)
|
|
Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax
equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
|
Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)
|
|
|
Rate
Earned/
Paid (1)
|
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
|
Interest
Income/
Expenses
(1)
|
|
|
Rate
Earned/
Paid (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,407,079
|
|
|
$
|
57,941
|
|
|
|
4.12
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,318,284
|
|
|
$
|
51,238
|
|
|
|
3.89
|
%
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
|
|
|
10,158
|
|
|
|
469
|
|
|
|
4.62
|
|
|
|
15,057
|
|
|
|
764
|
|
|
|
5.07
|
|
Securities available for sale (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
|
|
|
194,419
|
|
|
|
3,202
|
|
|
|
1.65
|
|
|
|
248,787
|
|
|
|
4,011
|
|
|
|
1.61
|
|
Securities held to maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
|
|
|
189,120
|
|
|
|
4,255
|
|
|
|
2.25
|
|
|
|
111,452
|
|
|
|
2,310
|
|
|
|
2.07
|
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
|
|
|
76,966
|
|
|
|
3,043
|
|
|
|
3.95
|
|
|
|
81,528
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
4.91
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
|
|
|
45,365
|
|
|
|
595
|
|
|
|
1.31
|
|
|
|
41,888
|
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
|
0.69
|
|
Total interest-earning assets (4)
|
|
|
|
|
1,923,107
|
|
|
|
69,505
|
|
|
|
3.61
|
%
|
|
|
1,816,996
|
|
|
|
62,614
|
|
|
|
3.45
|
%
|
Non interest-earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
73,330
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73,532
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
(15,857
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(15,392
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,980,580
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,875,136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checking accounts
|
|
|
|
$
|
409,178
|
|
|
$
|
247
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
$
|
394,132
|
|
|
$
|
131
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
Savings accounts
|
|
|
|
|
624,421
|
|
|
|
2,900
|
|
|
|
0.46
|
|
|
|
571,659
|
|
|
|
1,457
|
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
Money market accounts
|
|
|
|
|
93,449
|
|
|
|
597
|
|
|
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
68,891
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
|
|
|
134,007
|
|
|
|
1,279
|
|
|
|
0.95
|
|
|
|
166,410
|
|
|
|
1,434
|
|
|
|
0.86
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
1,261,055
|
|
|
|
5,023
|
|
|
|
0.40
|
%
|
|
|
1,201,092
|
|
|
|
3,125
|
|
|
|
0.26
|
%
|
Other borrowed funds
|
|
|
|
|
18,671
|
|
|
|
444
|
|
|
|
2.38
|
|
|
|
36,074
|
|
|
|
462
|
|
|
|
1.28
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
1,279,726
|
|
|
|
5,467
|
|
|
|
0.43
|
%
|
|
|
1,237,166
|
|
|
|
3,587
|
|
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
|
|
|
|
521,091
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
470,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
24,217
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
1,825,034
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,733,648
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
155,546
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
141,488
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,980,580
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,875,136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64,038
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59,027
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less taxable equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(737
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,668
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
63,301
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
57,359
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread (5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.19
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.16
|
%
|
Net interest margin (6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.33
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.25
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a
federal tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 35% in 2017.
|
(2)
|
|
Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding.
|
(3)
|
|
Average balances of securities available for sale calculated
utilizing amortized cost.
|
(4)
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance and dividend income is excluded
from interest-earning assets.
|
(5)
|
|
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted
average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average
cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(6)
|
|
Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax
equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
