Cambridge Epigenetix : announces programme for routine screening and detection of colorectal cancer and other common tumours

Cambridge Epigenetix Ltd, a pioneer in the development and application
of epigenetic technologies, today announces its discovery and
development programme for a test to detect colorectal and other cancers.
This follows completion of a c. $30 million funding round, as well as
the acquisition of exclusive patent rights for its epigenetic sequencing
platform.
Epigenetic changes act as a control layer for the genome and can alter
gene expression, but not the genetic code itself. These alterations may
involve the presence of small chemical groups on the building blocks, or
nucleotide bases, which make up DNA. DNA from cancer cells has a
distinct epigenetic signature, and this is the basis for the use of
epigenetic tests in cancer testing.
“The global burden of colorectal cancer (CRC) is expected to increase by
60% to more than 2.2 million new cases and 1.1 million deaths by 2030,”1
stated Dr David Johnson MD, MACG, FASGE, MACP, Professor of Medicine and
Chief of Gastroenterology at Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk,
VA, who serves as a member of the company’s clinical advisory board.
“Detection of CRC remains a challenge, and the availability of a
non-invasive, easy-to-administer and affordable screening test as our
first initiative could transform the diagnosis, detection and treatment
of pre-cancerous lesions and CRC.” Dr Johnson has previously been
President of the American College of Gastroenterology and has played a
pivotal role in shaping the dialogue around colon cancer screening and
early detection. He was instrumental in putting through the historic
first legislation to mandate colon cancer screening using colonoscopy as
the preferred standard in the state of Virginia, USA.
In support of its mission, the company has been granted broad and
exclusive patent rights (US Patent number 10,041,938) for the use of
epigenetic modification 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC) as a diagnostic
biomarker for cancer. Cambridge Epigenetix is using proprietary
technology for analysing 5hmC in circulating free DNA (cfDNA) to develop
a test for detection of CRC. The company is currently conducting a large
discovery study with over 2,000 patient samples, including healthy
volunteers, and individuals with adenomas and all stages of CRC. This
study follows encouraging preliminary results from profiling 5hmC in
over 200 CRC and healthy volunteer cfDNA samples.2 Several
independent studies have indicated that measuring 5hmC in plasma
circulating cfDNA is effective for non-invasive cancer detection.
3,4
Sir Shankar Balasubramanian, co-founder of Cambridge Epigenetix, FRS, FMedSci, Herchel
Smith Professor of Medicinal Chemistry in the Department
of Chemistry at the University
of Cambridge, said: “Cambridge Epigenetix’s 5hmC platform analyses
some of the earliest markers of cancer development in patients’ blood
samples to detect disease. Ultimately, our aim is to develop a
diagnostic test that can detect multiple cancers from one standard blood
draw.”
The latest round of secured funding will advance the company’s
proprietary technology platform, which enables the sensitive and
specific detection of epigenetic biomarkers for cancer in blood and
other liquid biopsy samples. Ahren Innovation Capital (UK) led the
funding round with current US-based supporters GV, New Sciences Ventures
and Sequoia Capital. Additionally, new investors - including DNA Capital
(Brazil) - also participated, bringing the total amount raised by the
company since founding to $56.5 million.
Alice Newcombe-Ellis, Founder & Managing Partner, Ahren Innovation
Capital, said: “Cancer detection through liquid biopsy has the
possibility of transforming human health. Our investment will help
Cambridge Epigenetix build on its strong intellectual property
foundation, based on the research conducted by Sir Shankar
Balasubramanian and Professor Anjana Rao.”
Cambridge Epigenetix also announces the appointment of Dr Suman
Shirodkar, MBBS, PhD as the CEO of the company. Dr Shirodkar has
extensive leadership experience in the industry and will lead the next
phase of development of the diagnostic test. Prior to joining Cambridge
Epigenetix, Dr Shirodkar led product teams in oncology, HIV, and
cardiovascular medicine at Pfizer and Novartis.
“It is a very exciting time to be leading Cambridge Epigenetix”
commented Dr Suman Shirodkar. “Our ability to detect 5hmC in
circulating, cell-free DNA, and the discovery and development of a
liquid biopsy signature for tumours, could revolutionise cancer care and
decrease cancer mortality through widespread screening, early detection
and timely intervention. I am excited to lead the talented team at
Cambridge Epigenetix for the development and launch of the first of many
tests to detect cancer”.
