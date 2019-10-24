Cambridge-Lee Holdings Consolidated Results of Operations for Q1 2019

Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc., has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of 2019.

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019 Figures in US Dollars 12/31/2018 3/31/2018 3/31/2019 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,518,000 $ 1,863,000 $ 1,585,000 Accounts Receivable - Net 44,364,000 57,974,000 56,744,000 Accounts Receivable - Affiliates 3,017,000 569,000 1,013,000 Accounts Receivable - Refundable Income Tax 275,000 253,000 240,000 Other Receivables 147,000 34,000 302,000 Inventories — net 68,985,000 76,500,000 74,635,000 Other current assets 4,000,000 6,031,000 8,201,000 Total current assets 123,306,000 143,224,000 142,720,000 Note Receivable — Affiliate 8,990,000 8,990,000 8,990,000 Property, Plant, and Equipment — Net 61,810,000 66,844,000 60,439,000 Goodwill 0 0 238,000 Deferred Financing Fees — Net 800,000 871,000 888,000 Other Long-Term Assets 5,298,000 29,000 28,000 Total $ 200,204,000 $ 219,958,000 $ 213,303,000 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt 2,786,000 35,343,000 2,632,000 Revolving credit facility 43,018,000 35,611,000 59,679,000 Trade Accounts Payable 18,819,000 19,909,000 24,526,000 Affiliates Payable 100,000 356,000 (2,355,000 ) Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax 12,655,000 11,635,000 11,046,000 Income taxes payable 0 262,000 (1,222,000 ) Total current liabilities 77,378,000 103,116,000 94,306,000 Long-Term Debt 15,089,000 1,812,000 14,609,000 Long-Term Obligations — Other 1,187,000 1,205,000 1,195,000 Deferred Revenue 525,000 264,000 0 Deferred Income Taxes 0 1,131,000 0 Total liabilities 94,179,000 107,528,000 110,110,000 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par — authorized, 1,500 shares; issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares 1,000 1,000 1,000 Additional paid-in capital 84,205,000 84,205,000 84,205,000 Investment in Parent (60,000,000 ) (60,000,000 ) (60,000,000 ) Excess of liabilities assumed over book value of assets transferred (17,514,000 ) (17,514,000 ) (17,514,000 ) Retained earnings 96,570,000 102,908,000 93,822,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,281,000 ) (2,406,000 ) (2,281,000 ) Noncontrolling owner’s interest 5,044,000 5,236,000 4,960,000 Total shareholders' equity 106,025,000 112,430,000 103,193,000 TOTAL $ 200,204,000 $ 219,958,000 $ 213,303,000

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS As of March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019 Figures in US Dollars 12/31/2018 3/31/2018 3/31/2019 Revenues: Net Sales $ 444,213,000 $ 113,607,000 $ 108,648,000 Cost of Sales 412,092,000 102,816,000 102,904,000 Gross Income 32,121,000 10,791,000 5,744,000 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 36,507,000 9,368,000 9,051,000 Operating Income (4,386,000 ) 1,423,000 (3,307,000 ) Other Expense: Interest — net (2,437,000 ) (512,000 ) (777,000 ) Other — net (238,000 ) 2,000 51,000 Total Other Expense (2,675,000 ) (510,000 ) (726,000 ) Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes (7,061,000 ) 913,000 (4,033,000 ) Provision for Income Taxes (1,183,000 ) 258,000 (1,201,000 ) Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations (5,878,000 ) 655,000 (2,832,000 ) COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME—Pension unrecognized 129,000 0 0 gain adjustment—net of tax expense of $42,000 and $181,000 for 2018 and 2017, respectively Net Income (Loss) (5,749,000 ) 655,000 (2,832,000 ) Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (172,000 ) 20,000 (85,000 ) Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc. (5,577,000 ) 635,000 (2,747,000 )

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW March 31, 2019 Figures in US Dollars OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) (2,747,000) Less Net income (loss) from disposition Less Net income (loss) attributed to noncontrolling interest Net income (loss) (2,747,000) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Noncontrolling interest (85,000) Depreciation and amortization 2,424,000 Allowance for doubtful accounts receivable (137,000) Goodwill Amortization (238,000) Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash: (Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable (12,694,000) (Increase) decrease in inventories (5,651,000) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets 915,000 Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations 7,000 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses & amounts due to affiliates 3,573,000 Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable (1,187,000) Increase (decrease) in assets from dispositions Total adjustments (13,073,000) net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (15,820,000) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,052,000) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,052,000) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility 16,506,000 Borrowings under long term debt arrangements (568,000) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 15,938,000 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (934,000) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,519,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,585,000

