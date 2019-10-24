|
Cambridge-Lee Holdings Consolidated Results of Operations for Q1 2019
10/24/2019 | 06:03pm EDT
Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc., has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of 2019.
|
|
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|As of March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Figures in US Dollars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|12/31/2018
|
|3/31/2018
|
|3/31/2019
|
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
2,518,000
|
|
|
$
|
1,863,000
|
|
|
$
|
1,585,000
|
|Accounts Receivable - Net
|
|
|
44,364,000
|
|
|
|
57,974,000
|
|
|
|
56,744,000
|
|Accounts Receivable - Affiliates
|
|
|
3,017,000
|
|
|
|
569,000
|
|
|
|
1,013,000
|
|Accounts Receivable - Refundable Income Tax
|
|
|
275,000
|
|
|
|
253,000
|
|
|
|
240,000
|
|Other Receivables
|
|
|
147,000
|
|
|
|
34,000
|
|
|
|
302,000
|
|Inventories — net
|
|
|
68,985,000
|
|
|
|
76,500,000
|
|
|
|
74,635,000
|
|Other current assets
|
|
|
4,000,000
|
|
|
|
6,031,000
|
|
|
|
8,201,000
|
|Total current assets
|
|
|
123,306,000
|
|
|
|
143,224,000
|
|
|
|
142,720,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Note Receivable — Affiliate
|
|
|
8,990,000
|
|
|
|
8,990,000
|
|
|
|
8,990,000
|
|Property, Plant, and Equipment — Net
|
|
|
61,810,000
|
|
|
|
66,844,000
|
|
|
|
60,439,000
|
|Goodwill
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
238,000
|
|Deferred Financing Fees — Net
|
|
|
800,000
|
|
|
|
871,000
|
|
|
|
888,000
|
|Other Long-Term Assets
|
|
|
5,298,000
|
|
|
|
29,000
|
|
|
|
28,000
|
|Total
|
|
$
|
200,204,000
|
|
|
$
|
219,958,000
|
|
|
$
|
213,303,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
2,786,000
|
|
|
|
35,343,000
|
|
|
|
2,632,000
|
|Revolving credit facility
|
|
|
43,018,000
|
|
|
|
35,611,000
|
|
|
|
59,679,000
|
|Trade Accounts Payable
|
|
|
18,819,000
|
|
|
|
19,909,000
|
|
|
|
24,526,000
|
|Affiliates Payable
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
356,000
|
|
|
|
(2,355,000
|
)
|Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax
|
|
|
12,655,000
|
|
|
|
11,635,000
|
|
|
|
11,046,000
|
|Income taxes payable
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
262,000
|
|
|
|
(1,222,000
|
)
|Total current liabilities
|
|
|
77,378,000
|
|
|
|
103,116,000
|
|
|
|
94,306,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Long-Term Debt
|
|
|
15,089,000
|
|
|
|
1,812,000
|
|
|
|
14,609,000
|
|Long-Term Obligations — Other
|
|
|
1,187,000
|
|
|
|
1,205,000
|
|
|
|
1,195,000
|
|Deferred Revenue
|
|
|
525,000
|
|
|
|
264,000
|
|
|
0
|
|Deferred Income Taxes
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
1,131,000
|
|
|
|
0
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|
94,179,000
|
|
|
|
107,528,000
|
|
|
|
110,110,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock, no par — authorized, 1,500 shares;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
84,205,000
|
|
|
|
84,205,000
|
|
|
|
84,205,000
|
|Investment in Parent
|
|
|
(60,000,000
|
)
|
|
|
(60,000,000
|
)
|
|
|
(60,000,000
|
)
|Excess of liabilities assumed over book value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|of assets transferred
|
|
|
(17,514,000
|
)
|
|
|
(17,514,000
|
)
|
|
|
(17,514,000
|
)
|Retained earnings
|
|
|
96,570,000
|
|
|
|
102,908,000
|
|
|
|
93,822,000
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
(2,281,000
|
)
|
|
|
(2,406,000
|
)
|
|
|
(2,281,000
|
)
|Noncontrolling owner’s interest
|
|
|
5,044,000
|
|
|
|
5,236,000
|
|
|
|
4,960,000
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
106,025,000
|
|
|
|
112,430,000
|
|
|
|
103,193,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL
|
|
$
|
200,204,000
|
|
|
$
|
219,958,000
|
|
|
$
|
213,303,000
|
|
|
|
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|As of March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Figures in US Dollars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|12/31/2018
|
|3/31/2018
|
|3/31/2019
|
|Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Sales
|
|
$
|
444,213,000
|
|
|
$
|
113,607,000
|
|
|
$
|
108,648,000
|
|Cost of Sales
|
|
|
412,092,000
|
|
|
|
102,816,000
|
|
|
|
102,904,000
|
|Gross Income
|
|
|
32,121,000
|
|
|
|
10,791,000
|
|
|
|
5,744,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|
|
|
36,507,000
|
|
|
|
9,368,000
|
|
|
|
9,051,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Income
|
|
|
(4,386,000
|
)
|
|
|
1,423,000
|
|
|
|
(3,307,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest — net
|
|
|
(2,437,000
|
)
|
|
|
(512,000
|
)
|
|
|
(777,000
|
)
|Other — net
|
|
|
(238,000
|
)
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
51,000
|
|Total Other Expense
|
|
|
(2,675,000
|
)
|
|
|
(510,000
|
)
|
|
|
(726,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
|
(7,061,000
|
)
|
|
|
913,000
|
|
|
|
(4,033,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
|
(1,183,000
|
)
|
|
|
258,000
|
|
|
|
(1,201,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
|
|
|
(5,878,000
|
)
|
|
|
655,000
|
|
|
|
(2,832,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME—Pension unrecognized
|
|
|
129,000
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|gain adjustment—net of tax expense of $42,000 and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$181,000 for 2018 and 2017, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income (Loss)
|
|
|
(5,749,000
|
)
|
|
|
655,000
|
|
|
|
(2,832,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|
|
|
(172,000
|
)
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
(85,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
(5,577,000
|
)
|
|
|
635,000
|
|
|
|
(2,747,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
|
|
|March 31, 2019
|
|
|Figures in US Dollars
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|
(2,747,000)
|Less Net income (loss) from disposition
|
|
|Less Net income (loss) attributed to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|
(2,747,000)
|
|
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|Noncontrolling interest
|
|
(85,000)
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
2,424,000
|Allowance for doubtful accounts receivable
|
|
(137,000)
|Goodwill Amortization
|
|
(238,000)
|
|
|
|Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash:
|
|
|(Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable
|
|
(12,694,000)
|(Increase) decrease in inventories
|
|
(5,651,000)
|(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets
|
|
915,000
|Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations
|
|
7,000
|Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses & amounts due to affiliates
|
|
3,573,000
|Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable
|
|
(1,187,000)
|Increase (decrease) in assets from dispositions
|
|
|Total adjustments
|
|
(13,073,000)
|
|
|
|net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
(15,820,000)
|
|
|
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(1,052,000)
|
|
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
(1,052,000)
|
|
|
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility
|
|
16,506,000
|Borrowings under long term debt arrangements
|
|
(568,000)
|
|
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
15,938,000
|
|
|
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|
|
|
|
|
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(934,000)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
2,519,000
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
1,585,000
|
|