Cambridge Named 2018 Broker-Dealer of the Year

Cambridge is pleased to report Investment Advisor magazine
announced the firm as a 2018 Broker-Dealer of the Year in Division IV1,
the division representing independent broker-dealers with more than
1,000 producing advisors. The honor is based on the results of an annual
poll of advisors conducted by the magazine earlier this year. Cambridge
has earned this honor for the 11th time, previously being
recognized in 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2010, 2008, and 2007
as Broker-Dealer of the Year in Division IV and in 2003 for Division III.
“We take great pride in earning Broker-Dealer of the Year because it is
a prestigious honor based on the responses from the advisors choosing
Cambridge to support their independent businesses,” said President and
Chief Executive Officer Amy Webber. “Our purpose is to make a difference
in the lives of our advisors, their clients, and our associates; and
this award is an important validation of our efforts. We extend our
heartfelt thanks to our advisors and our associates for the many
successes we enjoy, and we are grateful for their dedication in serving
investing clients.”
Cambridge views the Broker-Dealer of the Year honor as a key measure of
achievement in its commitment to continually raise standards of
excellence even higher in serving those who serve others. Cambridge is
the only firm honored with being recognized 11 times as a Broker-Dealer
of the Year, and this honor is based on receiving advisor feedback in 15
categories from the Broker-Dealer of the Year awards criteria.
Independent financial advisors cast ballots, and the broker-dealers that
gained the highest composite scores were awarded the honors in four
different divisions based on their number of producing advisors. The
Broker-Dealer of the Year is profiled in Investment Advisor’s
September 2018 print issue and in the digital edition posted online via ThinkAdvisor.com.
About Cambridge
Cambridge
Investment Group, Inc. is a privately-controlled financial solutions
firm focused on serving independent financial advisors and their
investing clients. Cambridge offers a broad range of choices regarding
advisor-focused financial solutions: advice solutions, technology
solutions, platform choice and business structure solutions, consulting
solutions, and outsourcing solutions. Cambridge’s national reach
includes: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. – a large
corporate RIA; and Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. – an independent
broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, that is among the largest
privately-controlled independent broker-dealers in the country.
1‘Investment Advisor magazine, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014,
2013, 2012, 2010, 2008, 2007, Division IV; 2003, Division III. A
broker-dealer becomes eligible for this honor only after a minimum of
10% of its producing rep-advisors cast valid ballots. The ballots rate
the broker-dealer in 15 different categories defined by Investment
Advisor as relevant challenges and concerns. Broker-dealers receiving
the highest marks in each of four divisions are declared Broker-Dealer
of the Year. Results are based on experiences and perceptions of
participants surveyed in June of each of the years listed. Experience
may vary. This recognition is not representative of investment
performance or returns of rep/advisors. Visit thinkadvisor.com.’
Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a
broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services
offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a
Registered Investment Adviser. Both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of
Cambridge Investment Group, Inc.
