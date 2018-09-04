Cambridge Named 2018 Broker-Dealer of the Year

Investment Advisor magazine honors Cambridge for the 11th time based on annual poll of independent financial advisor feedback

Cambridge is pleased to report Investment Advisor magazine announced the firm as a 2018 Broker-Dealer of the Year in Division IV1, the division representing independent broker-dealers with more than 1,000 producing advisors. The honor is based on the results of an annual poll of advisors conducted by the magazine earlier this year. Cambridge has earned this honor for the 11th time, previously being recognized in 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2010, 2008, and 2007 as Broker-Dealer of the Year in Division IV and in 2003 for Division III.

“We take great pride in earning Broker-Dealer of the Year because it is a prestigious honor based on the responses from the advisors choosing Cambridge to support their independent businesses,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Amy Webber. “Our purpose is to make a difference in the lives of our advisors, their clients, and our associates; and this award is an important validation of our efforts. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our advisors and our associates for the many successes we enjoy, and we are grateful for their dedication in serving investing clients.”

Cambridge views the Broker-Dealer of the Year honor as a key measure of achievement in its commitment to continually raise standards of excellence even higher in serving those who serve others. Cambridge is the only firm honored with being recognized 11 times as a Broker-Dealer of the Year, and this honor is based on receiving advisor feedback in 15 categories from the Broker-Dealer of the Year awards criteria. Independent financial advisors cast ballots, and the broker-dealers that gained the highest composite scores were awarded the honors in four different divisions based on their number of producing advisors. The Broker-Dealer of the Year is profiled in Investment Advisor’s September 2018 print issue and in the digital edition posted online via ThinkAdvisor.com.

About Cambridge

Cambridge Investment Group, Inc. is a privately-controlled financial solutions firm focused on serving independent financial advisors and their investing clients. Cambridge offers a broad range of choices regarding advisor-focused financial solutions: advice solutions, technology solutions, platform choice and business structure solutions, consulting solutions, and outsourcing solutions. Cambridge’s national reach includes: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. – a large corporate RIA; and Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. – an independent broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, that is among the largest privately-controlled independent broker-dealers in the country.

1‘Investment Advisor magazine, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2010, 2008, 2007, Division IV; 2003, Division III. A broker-dealer becomes eligible for this honor only after a minimum of 10% of its producing rep-advisors cast valid ballots. The ballots rate the broker-dealer in 15 different categories defined by Investment Advisor as relevant challenges and concerns. Broker-dealers receiving the highest marks in each of four divisions are declared Broker-Dealer of the Year. Results are based on experiences and perceptions of participants surveyed in June of each of the years listed. Experience may vary. This recognition is not representative of investment performance or returns of rep/advisors. Visit thinkadvisor.com.’

